List of African teams that have qualified for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

List of African teams that have qualified for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

List of African teams that have qualified for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Check the full list of African teams qualified for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after the 2026 WAFCON semi-finalists secured automatic qualification.

The 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco is serving as Africa's qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, with the four teams that reach the semi-finals earning automatic qualification for next year's global tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four African teams have qualified: Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon and Malawi.

The four nations reached the WAFCON 2026 semi-finals, earning automatic World Cup qualification.

Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa still have a chance through the play-off route.

Four African nations have now secured their places at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil after progressing from the WAFCON quarter-finals.

1. Algeria

Algeria qualifies for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after historic WAFCON comeback against Cote d'Ivoire | Photo via CAF

Advertisement

Advertisement

Algeria have qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history after defeating Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

The Fennecs came from behind after Côte d'Ivoire took an early lead and were reduced to 10 players.

Ines Khiri and Amira Ould Braham scored the goals that completed Algeria's comeback and sent them into the WAFCON semi-finals.

The historic victory secured Algeria's first-ever appearance at the Women's World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Morocco

Morocco edge Algeria to seal second straight WAFCON 2026 win and go top of Group A | Photo via CAF

Hosts Morocco also secured automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after defeating South Africa 2-1 in their quarter-final.

Sakina Ouzraoui Diki and Hanane Ait El Haj scored for the Atlas Lionesses as they booked their place in the WAFCON last four.

Morocco will now have the opportunity to compete for the continental title on home soil while preparing for their third consecutive appearance at the Women's World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Cameroon

Cameroon

Cameroon secured their place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after producing one of the biggest results of the WAFCON quarter-finals.

The Indomitable Lionesses defeated defending champions Nigeria 1-0, with 19-year-old Myriam Nyadjou scoring the decisive goal.

Her spectacular long-range strike sent Cameroon into the semi-finals and ended Nigeria's defence of their African title.

4. Malawi

Malawi

The biggest surprise of the quarter-finals came from Malawi, who defeated Ghana's Black Queens 2-1 to secure a historic World Cup qualification.

Malawi, ranked 153rd in the world, came from behind after Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah gave Ghana an early lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Temwa Chawinga equalised before Rose Kadzere scored the winning goal to send the Scorchers into the WAFCON semi-finals.

The result gives Malawi their first qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

WAFCON semi-final fixtures

Black Queens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The four qualified teams will now compete for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations title.

The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday, with:

Morocco vs Cameroon

Algeria vs Malawi

The winners will advance to the WAFCON final and compete for the continental crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and South Africa still have World Cup hopes.

Although Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and South Africa were eliminated in the WAFCON quarter-finals, their World Cup hopes are not completely over.

The four quarter-final losers will compete in an additional African play-off.

On Thursday, Côte d'Ivoire will face Ghana, while Nigeria will take on South Africa, with the two winners advancing to the 10-team intercontinental play-offs.

Three of the 10 teams involved in the intercontinental play-offs will ultimately qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament is scheduled to begin on 24 June 2027 and conclude on 25 July 2027.

African teams qualified for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Women's FIFA World Cup trophy | Photo via AP

The current list of African teams that have secured qualification is:

Algeria

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morocco

Cameroon

Malawi