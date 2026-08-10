Businessman Ibrahim Mahama donates GH¢200,000 to Beverly Afaglo’s family at funeral (VIDEO)

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has donated GH¢200,000 to the family of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo to support her funeral arrangements.

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama donated GH¢200,000 to Beverly Afaglo’s family during her final funeral rites at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The donation was announced during the ceremony, drawing applause from mourners who had gathered to honour the late actress.

Afaglo died aged 42 on 24 May 2026 after a reported two-year battle with cancer. She was known for her acting career and entrepreneurial venture, Traffic Shawarma.

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The gesture was announced during the actress’s final funeral rites at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday, 8 August 2026.

Mr Mahama was among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony, which brought together members of the entertainment industry, family, friends and other mourners to honour the late actress.

The donation was announced to the gathering during the funeral service, prompting applause from mourners.

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The announcer told the congregation

Mr Ibrahim Mahama has donated 2 billion old cedis, GH¢200,000, to the family. Put your hands together in appreciation to him

The contribution comes as the bereaved family receives support from individuals and members of Ghana’s creative industry following the actress’s death.

Beverly Afaglo died on 24 May 2026 at the age of 42 after reportedly battling cancer for two years.

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She built a career spanning more than two decades and became known for her roles in several Ghanaian films and television productions.

Beyond acting, Afaglo was also an entrepreneur and founded Traffic Shawarma, which grew into a recognised food business with multiple branches.

She is survived by her husband, musician Choirmaster, their two children, her mother, siblings and other relatives.

A thanksgiving service in her honour is scheduled for Sunday, 9 August 2026, at Action Chapel International in Tema.

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Mr Mahama’s donation adds to the support being extended to the family as loved ones and colleagues continue to celebrate Beverly Afaglo’s life, career and contribution to Ghana’s entertainment industry.