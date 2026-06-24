Jude Bellingham says he did not deserve player of the match award after England's draw with Ghana

Jude Bellingham says he did not deserve player of the match award after England's draw with Ghana

Jude Bellingham says he did not deserve player of the match award after England's draw with Ghana

England midfielder Jude Bellingham admitted he did not deserve to be named Player of the Match following the Three Lions' frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Just six days after their thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia, Thomas Tuchel's side were brought back down to earth by a disciplined Ghanaian team that produced a resolute defensive performance in Boston.

The Black Stars remained compact throughout the contest, frustrating England's attacking players and limiting clear-cut scoring opportunities. Ghana's defensive organisation proved difficult to break down as the African side executed their game plan effectively.

England's best chance of the match arrived late in the second half. Substitute Nico O'Reilly struck the post with a back-post header, and the rebound fell kindly to captain Harry Kane. However, the Bayern Munich striker fired over the bar from close range, missing a golden opportunity to secure all three points.

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Despite receiving the official Player of the Match award, Bellingham felt the honour should have gone to one of Ghana's standout performers.

"I didn't deserve it, to be honest," Bellingham told FIFA's in-house media. "It should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well.

READ ALSO: Black Stars of Ghana hold England to goalless draw in FIFA World Cup Group L clash

"I had a couple of moments; it was hard to get into the game, and I'm grateful for whoever voted, but it should've gone to one of their lads. Like always, it's second-game fever with England. Win the first one, do well and draw the second.

"It's OK though; they played for a draw that would've seen them go through, and fair play to them."

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The Real Madrid star was substituted in the 73rd minute and replaced by Morgan Rogers as England searched unsuccessfully for a breakthrough.

The result means England have now drawn their second group-stage match in four consecutive major international tournaments, continuing a trend that has become familiar for the Three Lions.