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Benjamin Asare’s grandmother breaks down in tears after heroic World Cup saves against England

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:41 - 24 June 2026
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Benjamin Asare’s grandmother breaks down in tears after heroic World Cup saves against England
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From the shores of Greater Accra in West Africa to football’s biggest stage, Benjamin Asare has emerged as a key figure for the Ghana national football team in their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

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The 32-year-old goalkeeper, widely regarded for his reliability and composure, produced an outstanding performance in Ghana’s second group match against the England national football team on Tuesday night, helping secure a valuable result.

Asare made three crucial saves over the course of 90 minutes in what marked his first start at a FIFA World Cup tournament—an important milestone for a Ghana Premier League player on the global stage.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime, Asare’s grandmother expressed deep emotion after learning of her grandson’s impressive performance on football’s biggest platform.

“I am very happy and I thank God,” she said.

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She further encouraged him to remain humble and focused, adding: “He should humble himself so God will lift him higher. He should also support his teammates and listen carefully to instructions given to him.”

Asare’s performance follows another clean sheet involvement earlier in the tournament, when he came on in the second half against Panama after an injury to Lawrence Ati-Zigi, helping Ghana maintain defensive stability.

His rise continues to highlight the growing impact of locally based players on the international stage for the Black Stars.

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