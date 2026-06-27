Ghana’s castles and forts to undergo major restoration as Mahama promises budget funding

President John Dramani Mahama announces plans to restore Ghana’s historic castles and forts, including Cape Coast, Elmina, and Osu Castle.

President Mahama has announced plans to restore Ghana’s major historic sites, including Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, and Osu Castle.

The restoration project will be funded in the next national budget to preserve UNESCO heritage sites and prevent deterioration.

The initiative is aimed at boosting tourism, protecting national heritage, and strengthening Ghana’s cultural and historical identity.

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The government of Ghana has announced plans to restore major historical heritage sites, including Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, and Osu Castle, as part of efforts to preserve the country’s tourism and cultural assets.

President John Dramani Mahama made the announcement during a tour of the Central Region, where he assessed ongoing government projects and the condition of key infrastructure.

During his visit, the President inspected several projects under Ghana’s development agenda. These included a CHPS compound built under the country’s primary healthcare programme, a 24-hour market project, and a road construction project in the Komenda constituency.

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He said the tour was part of his government’s broader “resetting agenda,” which is focused on evaluating the impact of national policies across different sectors.

A major highlight of the visit was an inspection of Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the Central Region.

President Mahama noted that Ghana’s forts and castles play a key role in the country’s tourism industry. However, he expressed concern over their current condition and the risk of losing UNESCO recognition if urgent action is not taken.

He referenced a recent cabinet discussion in which the Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts presented a report warning about the deteriorating state of these historic sites.

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The President assured that the government will make provision in the next national budget to restore and preserve the forts and castles across the country.

According to him, the goal is to ensure that Ghana’s heritage sites continue to meet international standards and remain listed as UNESCO historical landmarks.

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President Mahama also highlighted Ghana’s leadership in global discussions on slavery and reparative justice.

He referenced the Next Steps Conference on Reparations, where Ghana hosted delegates from over 120 countries following a United Nations resolution on the issue earlier this year.

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As part of the conference, students from the University of Ghana School of Performing Arts staged a powerful reenactment of the transatlantic slave trade at Osu Castle, which moved many participants emotionally.

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The performance has since gained international recognition, with the Prime Minister of Barbados inviting the group to perform at an upcoming unveiling of a slavery monument later this year.

The government says restoring Ghana’s forts and castles will not only protect national heritage but also strengthen tourism and education around the history of the transatlantic slave trade.