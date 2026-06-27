Advertisement

Ghana’s castles and forts to undergo major restoration as Mahama promises budget funding

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:05 - 27 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Ghana's castles
President John Dramani Mahama announces plans to restore Ghana’s historic castles and forts, including Cape Coast, Elmina, and Osu Castle.
Advertisement

  • President Mahama has announced plans to restore Ghana’s major historic sites, including Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, and Osu Castle.

  • The restoration project will be funded in the next national budget to preserve UNESCO heritage sites and prevent deterioration.

  • The initiative is aimed at boosting tourism, protecting national heritage, and strengthening Ghana’s cultural and historical identity.

Advertisement

The government of Ghana has announced plans to restore major historical heritage sites, including Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, and Osu Castle, as part of efforts to preserve the country’s tourism and cultural assets.

President John Dramani Mahama made the announcement during a tour of the Central Region, where he assessed ongoing government projects and the condition of key infrastructure.

During his visit, the President inspected several projects under Ghana’s development agenda. These included a CHPS compound built under the country’s primary healthcare programme, a 24-hour market project, and a road construction project in the Komenda constituency.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Traoré-led Burkina Faso ends diplomatic relations with France after years of tension

Advertisement

He said the tour was part of his government’s broader “resetting agenda,” which is focused on evaluating the impact of national policies across different sectors.

A major highlight of the visit was an inspection of Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the Central Region.

President Mahama noted that Ghana’s forts and castles play a key role in the country’s tourism industry. However, he expressed concern over their current condition and the risk of losing UNESCO recognition if urgent action is not taken.

READ ALSO: South Korea’s former First Lady Kim Keon Hee jailed 7 years for bribery

He referenced a recent cabinet discussion in which the Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts presented a report warning about the deteriorating state of these historic sites.

Advertisement

The President assured that the government will make provision in the next national budget to restore and preserve the forts and castles across the country.

According to him, the goal is to ensure that Ghana’s heritage sites continue to meet international standards and remain listed as UNESCO historical landmarks.

READ ALSO: Ghana to install new drug detection scanners at Accra International Airport in August

President Mahama also highlighted Ghana’s leadership in global discussions on slavery and reparative justice.

He referenced the Next Steps Conference on Reparations, where Ghana hosted delegates from over 120 countries following a United Nations resolution on the issue earlier this year.

Advertisement

As part of the conference, students from the University of Ghana School of Performing Arts staged a powerful reenactment of the transatlantic slave trade at Osu Castle, which moved many participants emotionally.

READ ALSO: 7 mistakes to avoid when choosing a university course after SHS

The performance has since gained international recognition, with the Prime Minister of Barbados inviting the group to perform at an upcoming unveiling of a slavery monument later this year.

The government says restoring Ghana’s forts and castles will not only protect national heritage but also strengthen tourism and education around the history of the transatlantic slave trade.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana’s castles and forts to undergo major restoration as Mahama promises budget funding
News
27.06.2026
Ghana’s castles and forts to undergo major restoration as Mahama promises budget funding
Here’s the complete process on how to register your land in Ghana
News
27.06.2026
Here’s the complete process on how to register your land in Ghana
Peter Drury hails Ghana’s defensive discipline, says Black Stars 'very well placed to progress' at 2026 world cup
Sports
27.06.2026
Peter Drury hails Ghana’s defensive discipline, says Black Stars 'very well placed to progress' at 2026 world cup
Ibrahim Traoré, Président du Burkina Faso
News
27.06.2026
Ibrahim Traoré-led Burkina Faso ends diplomatic relations with France after years of tension
Popular social media singer and UCC student Enoch Eshun, who could not sit due to medical condition, dies
News
27.06.2026
Popular social media singer and UCC student Enoch Eshun, who could not sit due to medical condition, dies
16 Years after knocking Ghana out, Uruguay’s defeat sends Black Stars into 2026 world cup round of 32
Sports
27.06.2026
16 Years after knocking Ghana out, Uruguay’s defeat sends Black Stars into 2026 world cup round of 32