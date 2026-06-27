Popular social media singer and UCC student Enoch Eshun, who could not sit due to medical condition, dies

Popular social media singer and UCC student Enoch Eshun, who could not sit due to medical condition, dies

Popular social media singer and UCC student Enoch Eshun, who could not sit due to medical condition, dies

UCC student and singer Enochay (Enoch Eshun) has died, a year on after receiving a Hyundai Tucson and GH₵20,000 donation following his inspiring health struggle that went viral.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) community is mourning the death of student and singer Enoch Eshun, popularly known as Enochay.

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News of his passing emerged on Friday, June 26, 2026, leaving many of his fans and colleagues heartbroken. The death has sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media, where many have expressed sadness over the loss of the young musician.

Blogger Zion Felix confirmed the news after speaking with Enochay's mother. Although the exact cause of death has not been officially disclosed, many social media users believe it may be linked to the rare medical condition he had been battling for several years.

How Enochay captured the hearts of Ghanaians

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Enochay first gained national attention through an interview with Zion Felix, where he opened up about the challenges of living with a rare medical condition that prevented him from sitting or bending.

At just 19 years old and a first-year student at the University of Cape Coast, he explained that he had lived with the condition for about five years. Because he could neither sit nor bend, he had to remain standing or lying down throughout the day.

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His condition also made transportation extremely difficult. Unable to use regular public transport, Enochay relied on hiring private vehicles every day to attend lectures and carry out activities on campus, placing a heavy financial burden on his family.

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His story touched the hearts of many Ghanaians and quickly went viral, prompting widespread calls for support.

Following the public response to his story, the Chief Executive Officer of Yesu Dea, a subsidiary of VIP Buses Transport Services Limited, Yaw Amponsah Marfo, popularly known as Agya Wiase, came to his aid.

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The businessman donated a brand-new Hyundai Tucson and GH₵20,000 to support Enochay and his family. The vehicle was intended to ease his daily movement and enable him to continue his education without the stress and high cost of hiring private transport.

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Speaking after receiving the donation, Enochay described the gesture as life-changing. He expressed gratitude to Agya Wiase and everyone who supported him after his story became public.

His mother, who also received the financial support on behalf of the family, thanked the benefactor and said the assistance had brought them great relief.