7 mistakes to avoid when choosing a university course after SHS
Choose a course based on your interests and career goals, not because of friends, family pressure, or popularity.
Research admission requirements, job opportunities, and future career prospects before making your decision.
Seek guidance from teachers, career counsellors, and professionals to make an informed university course choice after SHS.
Choosing a course to study at the university is one of the biggest decisions you'll make after completing Senior High School (SHS). The programme you select can shape your career, earning potential, and future opportunities.
However, many students rush into this decision without proper research and later regret their choice. Whether you're preparing to apply to a public or private university, avoiding these common mistakes can help you make a smarter decision.
1. Choosing a Course Because Your Friends Are Taking It
It can be tempting to study the same programme as your friends, but what works for someone else may not be right for you.
Your interests, strengths, and career goals are unique. Instead of following the crowd, choose a course that matches your abilities and long-term ambitions.
2. Ignoring Your Interests and Talents
Many students select courses simply because they are considered prestigious or popular. While reputation matters, you are more likely to succeed in a field you genuinely enjoy.
Think about the subjects you perform well in and the activities you enjoy. These can provide clues about the right career path.
3. Failing to Research Career Opportunities
Before selecting any programme, find out the kinds of jobs graduates typically get. Some courses offer a wider range of career opportunities than others.
Research employment trends, salary expectations, and industries that are growing. Understanding the job market can help you choose a course with strong future prospects.
4. Letting Family or Peer Pressure Make the Decision
Parents and relatives often mean well, but they may encourage you to pursue careers they prefer rather than what suits you.
Listen to advice, but make sure the final decision reflects your own interests and goals. Remember, you'll be the one studying the course and building a career from it.
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5. Overlooking Admission Requirements
Many students apply for programmes without checking whether they meet the entry requirements. Before choosing a course, confirm the required WASSCE grades, compulsory subjects, and cut-off points. This can save you time and increase your chances of gaining admission.
6. Focusing Only on Prestige Instead of Passion
Courses like Medicine, Law, Engineering, and Pharmacy are highly respected, but they are not the right fit for everyone. Success comes from commitment, hard work, and genuine interest—not just the name of the programme. A course you enjoy often leads to better academic performance and career satisfaction.
7. Making a Decision Without Seeking Guidance
You don't have to choose your university course alone. Speak with teachers, guidance and counselling coordinators, university admission officers, professionals in careers you're interested in, and trusted mentors. Their advice can help you make a more informed decision.
Conclusion
Choosing the right university course is about more than getting admission—it's about building the future you want. Take time to research your options, understand your strengths, and explore career opportunities before making your final choice.
A well-informed decision today can open doors to a rewarding career tomorrow. Don't let pressure or guesswork determine your future. Choose wisely and invest in a course that aligns with your goals, interests, and potential.
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