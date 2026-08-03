Ghana Comedy Awards 2026: complete winners list, biggest wins and surprises
Aka Ebenezer emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Ghana Comedy Awards 2026, taking home the prestigious Comedian of the Year award alongside Comic Actor of the Year.
Clemento Suarez, Lekzy Decomic, Jeffery Nortey, Shatta Wale and other comedy stars were recognised across categories celebrating stand-up, theatre, skits, media and digital comedy.
The awards ceremony honoured Ghana's growing comedy industry, with Sabinus winning African Comedian of the Year and several creatives receiving recognition for their contribution to entertainment.
The awards ceremony, held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, honoured comedians, content creators, actors, writers, media personalities and other creatives who have contributed to the growth of Ghana's comedy industry.
Several established names and rising talents were recognised across multiple categories, with Lekzy Decomic winning Standup Comedian of the Year, while Clemento Suarez secured multiple awards, including Comedy Theatre Act of the Year and Comic MC/Orator of the Year.
Dancehall star Shatta Wale also earned recognition at the ceremony after winning the Alternative Comedy Act of the Year category.
Full list of Ghana Comedy Awards 2026 winners
Comedian of the Year: Aka Ebenezer
Comic Actor of the Year: Aka Ebenezer
Comedy Theatre Act of the Year: Clemento Suarez
Alternative Comedy Act of the Year: Shatta Wale
Comic Actress of the Year: Ama Yeboah
Comedy Skit Act of the Year: Jeffery Nortey
Comedy Club of the Year: 2927
Comic TV Programme of the Year: On a More Serious Note
Comic Radio Programme of the Year: Weekend City Show
Comic Play/Drama of the Year: Akwaaba Vs Obaake
Comedy Series of the Year: Mr. KOD — KOFAS Media
Comic Animator of the Year: Hay Toons
Woman in Comedy Award: Jacinta Ocansey
Comic Discovery of the Year: Last Hero
Comic Music Act of the Year: Kyei Nwom
Comic Influencer of the Year: Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua)
Comedy Special of the Year: Greetings from Abroad — OB Amponsah
African Comedian of the Year: Sabinus
Comic Writer of the Year: Jeffery Nortey
Comic Kid of the Year: Combos Kids
Comedy Event of the Year: DKY Night of Comedy and Music — Dan Kweku Yeboah
Comic Group of the Year: Last Hero & Crew
Comic Movie of the Year: Vibes the Movie
Comic Director of the Year: Kofi Asamoah
Standup Comedian of the Year: Lekzy Decomic
Comic Media Personality of the Year: Dan Kweku Yeboah
Comic MC/Orator of the Year: Clemento Suarez
Aka Ebenezer's double recognition as Comedian of the Year and Comic Actor of the Year marked one of the biggest moments of the night, cementing his position among Ghana's leading comedy figures.
Clemento Suarez also enjoyed a strong showing, winning multiple categories and further strengthening his reputation as one of the country's most versatile comedy performers.
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Meanwhile, Jeffery Nortey was recognised for his contribution to comedy writing and skit performances, winning both Comic Writer of the Year and Comedy Skit Act of the Year.
The awards continue to serve as a platform celebrating Ghana's expanding comedy scene, recognising performers who have helped take local humour to wider audiences through theatre, television, digital content and live events.