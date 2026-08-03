Ghana Comedy Awards 2026: complete winners list, biggest wins and surprises

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:40 - 03 August 2026
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Aka Ebenezer emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Ghana Comedy Awards 2026
The 2026 edition of the Ghana Comedy Awards has celebrated some of the country's biggest comedy talents, with Aka Ebenezer emerging as one of the night's biggest winners after taking home the coveted Comedian of the Year award.

  • Aka Ebenezer emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Ghana Comedy Awards 2026, taking home the prestigious Comedian of the Year award alongside Comic Actor of the Year.

  • Clemento Suarez, Lekzy Decomic, Jeffery Nortey, Shatta Wale and other comedy stars were recognised across categories celebrating stand-up, theatre, skits, media and digital comedy.

  • The awards ceremony honoured Ghana's growing comedy industry, with Sabinus winning African Comedian of the Year and several creatives receiving recognition for their contribution to entertainment.

The awards ceremony, held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, honoured comedians, content creators, actors, writers, media personalities and other creatives who have contributed to the growth of Ghana's comedy industry.

Several established names and rising talents were recognised across multiple categories, with Lekzy Decomic winning Standup Comedian of the Year, while Clemento Suarez secured multiple awards, including Comedy Theatre Act of the Year and Comic MC/Orator of the Year.

Dancehall star Shatta Wale also earned recognition at the ceremony after winning the Alternative Comedy Act of the Year category.

READ MORE: Ghana Comedy Awards 2026: Full nominees, venue, performers, tickets and how to attend

Full list of Ghana Comedy Awards 2026 winners

  • Comedian of the Year: Aka Ebenezer

  • Comic Actor of the Year: Aka Ebenezer

  • Comedy Theatre Act of the Year: Clemento Suarez

  • Alternative Comedy Act of the Year: Shatta Wale

  • Comic Actress of the Year: Ama Yeboah

  • Comedy Skit Act of the Year: Jeffery Nortey

  • Comedy Club of the Year: 2927

  • Comic TV Programme of the Year: On a More Serious Note

  • Comic Radio Programme of the Year: Weekend City Show

  • Comic Play/Drama of the Year: Akwaaba Vs Obaake

  • Comedy Series of the Year: Mr. KOD — KOFAS Media

  • Comic Animator of the Year: Hay Toons

  • Woman in Comedy Award: Jacinta Ocansey

  • Comic Discovery of the Year: Last Hero

  • Comic Music Act of the Year: Kyei Nwom

  • Comic Influencer of the Year: Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua)

  • Comedy Special of the Year: Greetings from Abroad — OB Amponsah

  • African Comedian of the Year: Sabinus

  • Comic Writer of the Year: Jeffery Nortey

  • Comic Kid of the Year: Combos Kids

  • Comedy Event of the Year: DKY Night of Comedy and Music — Dan Kweku Yeboah

  • Comic Group of the Year: Last Hero & Crew

  • Comic Movie of the Year: Vibes the Movie

  • Comic Director of the Year: Kofi Asamoah

  • Standup Comedian of the Year: Lekzy Decomic

  • Comic Media Personality of the Year: Dan Kweku Yeboah

  • Comic MC/Orator of the Year: Clemento Suarez

READ MORE: ShattaFest UK: New video captures fire that triggered stampede leaving 23 injured

Aka Ebenezer's double recognition as Comedian of the Year and Comic Actor of the Year marked one of the biggest moments of the night, cementing his position among Ghana's leading comedy figures.

Clemento Suarez also enjoyed a strong showing, winning multiple categories and further strengthening his reputation as one of the country's most versatile comedy performers.


READ MORE: Shatta Wale blames organisers for ShattaFest UK chaos, says he warned police would intervene (Video)

Meanwhile, Jeffery Nortey was recognised for his contribution to comedy writing and skit performances, winning both Comic Writer of the Year and Comedy Skit Act of the Year.

The awards continue to serve as a platform celebrating Ghana's expanding comedy scene, recognising performers who have helped take local humour to wider audiences through theatre, television, digital content and live events.

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