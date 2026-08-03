Ghana Comedy Awards 2026: complete winners list, biggest wins and surprises

Aka Ebenezer emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Ghana Comedy Awards 2026

Aka Ebenezer emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Ghana Comedy Awards 2026

The 2026 edition of the Ghana Comedy Awards has celebrated some of the country's biggest comedy talents, with Aka Ebenezer emerging as one of the night's biggest winners after taking home the coveted Comedian of the Year award.

Aka Ebenezer emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Ghana Comedy Awards 2026, taking home the prestigious Comedian of the Year award alongside Comic Actor of the Year.

Clemento Suarez, Lekzy Decomic, Jeffery Nortey, Shatta Wale and other comedy stars were recognised across categories celebrating stand-up, theatre, skits, media and digital comedy.

The awards ceremony honoured Ghana's growing comedy industry, with Sabinus winning African Comedian of the Year and several creatives receiving recognition for their contribution to entertainment.

The awards ceremony, held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, honoured comedians, content creators, actors, writers, media personalities and other creatives who have contributed to the growth of Ghana's comedy industry.

Several established names and rising talents were recognised across multiple categories, with Lekzy Decomic winning Standup Comedian of the Year, while Clemento Suarez secured multiple awards, including Comedy Theatre Act of the Year and Comic MC/Orator of the Year.

Dancehall star Shatta Wale also earned recognition at the ceremony after winning the Alternative Comedy Act of the Year category.

Full list of Ghana Comedy Awards 2026 winners

Comedian of the Year: Aka Ebenezer

Comic Actor of the Year: Aka Ebenezer

Comedy Theatre Act of the Year: Clemento Suarez

Alternative Comedy Act of the Year: Shatta Wale

Comic Actress of the Year: Ama Yeboah

Comedy Skit Act of the Year: Jeffery Nortey

Comedy Club of the Year: 2927

Comic TV Programme of the Year: On a More Serious Note

Comic Radio Programme of the Year: Weekend City Show

Comic Play/Drama of the Year: Akwaaba Vs Obaake

Comedy Series of the Year: Mr. KOD — KOFAS Media

Comic Animator of the Year: Hay Toons

Woman in Comedy Award: Jacinta Ocansey

Comic Discovery of the Year: Last Hero

Comic Music Act of the Year: Kyei Nwom

Comic Influencer of the Year: Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua)

Comedy Special of the Year: Greetings from Abroad — OB Amponsah

African Comedian of the Year: Sabinus

Comic Writer of the Year: Jeffery Nortey

Comic Kid of the Year: Combos Kids

Comedy Event of the Year: DKY Night of Comedy and Music — Dan Kweku Yeboah

Comic Group of the Year: Last Hero & Crew

Comic Movie of the Year: Vibes the Movie

Comic Director of the Year: Kofi Asamoah

Standup Comedian of the Year: Lekzy Decomic

Comic Media Personality of the Year: Dan Kweku Yeboah

Comic MC/Orator of the Year: Clemento Suarez

Aka Ebenezer's double recognition as Comedian of the Year and Comic Actor of the Year marked one of the biggest moments of the night, cementing his position among Ghana's leading comedy figures.

Clemento Suarez also enjoyed a strong showing, winning multiple categories and further strengthening his reputation as one of the country's most versatile comedy performers.

Meanwhile, Jeffery Nortey was recognised for his contribution to comedy writing and skit performances, winning both Comic Writer of the Year and Comedy Skit Act of the Year.