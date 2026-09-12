Romanian Football Federation introduces black card to stop abusive parents at youth football matches

Romania has introduced a black card for youth football referees that which can be used to permanently stop a match when parents or spectators continue abusive behaviour.

Romania has introduced a black card for youth matches to deal with abusive parents and spectators.

The referee can first stop the match, then suspend it for 10 minutes, before permanently abandoning it if the abuse continues.

The rule applies to U7-U16 competitions and is part of Romania's wider effort to protect children from bullying and pressure in football.

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The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has introduced a black card in youth football that can bring a match to an immediate and permanent end when parents or spectators continue to behave abusively.

The decision was adopted on September 11, 2026, by the FRF Emergency Committee and is already included in the competition regulations for children and youth. The new measure applies to youth competitions from U7 to U16 and is aimed at protecting young players from pressure, insults and violence from adults watching the games.

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The black card is not shown to a player but instead, it will be used by the referee when the behaviour of parents or spectators becomes serious enough to prevent the match from continuing.

Why Romania introduced the rule

The FRF says the introduction is part of efforts to make youth football a safer environment for children and to reduce bullying, pressure and excessive behaviour from adults on the sidelines.

Here’s how the black card works

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The FRF has introduced a three-step process before a match can be permanently stopped.

Firstly, the referee temporarily stops the game and asks the coaches to speak to their own supporters or parents and tell them to stop the behaviour. An announcement can also be made over the stadium public-address system where one is available.

If the behaviour continues, the referee stops the match for 10 minutes and sends both teams to their dressing rooms and coaches are again asked to try to calm the situation.

Should the abusive behaviour continue after the match resumes, the referee ends the game permanently and issues the black card.

“If abusive behaviour persists after play resumes, the referee blows the final whistle. The match is permanently abandoned and cannot be resumed,” the FRF stated.

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