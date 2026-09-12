10 pubs or places to enjoy nightlife in Accra

Accra ranked 18th in Time Out's 2026 world nightlife list. Discover 10 pubs, rooftop bars, and clubs for an unforgettable night out in Ghana's capital.

Accra ranked 18th among the world’s best nightlife cities in Time Out’s 2026 list, recognised for its affordability, hospitality and strong sense of community.

The city offers a wide range of nightlife experiences, from lively pubs and rooftop bars to craft breweries, lounges and nightclubs.

10 places to consider for a night out in Accra.

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Accra has once again earned a spot among the world's top nightlife destinations, ranking 18th in Time Out's 2026 list of the best nightlife cities in the world.

The Ghanaian capital was recognised for its vibrant after-dark scene, with affordability, hospitality and its strong sense of community contributing to its ranking. According to the report, 62% of people surveyed considered nightlife in Accra affordable, while 75% said it was easy to find a sense of community in the city's nightlife scene.

And anyone who has spent a Friday or Saturday night in Accra knows the city has no shortage of options.

From lively pubs and rooftop bars to clubs, craft breweries and laid-back spots for drinks and conversation, there is something for almost every kind of night out.

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So, whether you are meeting friends after work, planning a date or simply looking for somewhere to enjoy the weekend, here are 10 places worth considering.

1. Republic Bar & Grill

Republic Bar & Grill

Republic has become one of the familiar names in Accra's nightlife scene. Located in Osu, it combines music, drinks and a lively social atmosphere.

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It is a good choice for people who want an energetic night out without necessarily heading straight to a nightclub.

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2. Bloom Bar

Bloom Bar

If music, drinks and a lively crowd are part of your idea of a good night, Bloom Bar is worth considering.

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The spot has an energetic atmosphere that makes it particularly suited to groups of friends looking to socialise and enjoy the night.

READ ALSO: 5 best neighbourhoods for nightlife in Accra

3. Purple Pub

Purple Pub

For a more traditional pub experience, Purple Pub offers a relaxed setting for drinks, food and time with friends.

It is the kind of place where you can catch up over a drink, watch a game or simply ease into your night before heading elsewhere.

4. Front/Back

Front/Back, Accra

Front/Back brings a contemporary feel to Accra's nightlife. The Osu venue is known for its music, drinks and social atmosphere.

It works well for those who want to dress up a little, meet friends and enjoy a more modern night-out experience.

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5. Mad Club

Mad Club

For those who would rather spend their night dancing, Mad Club offers a more traditional club experience.

With music and a late-night party atmosphere, it is suited to people who are not looking for a quiet evening and want to keep the energy going.

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6. Heritage Craft Brewery

Heritage Craft Brewery

Not every night out needs to revolve around loud music and dancing.

Heritage Craft Brewery provides an alternative for people who enjoy craft beer, food and conversation. It is a good option for a relaxed evening with friends or anyone curious about Ghana's growing craft beverage scene.

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7. Enzo Accra

Enzo Accra

Enzo Accra is another option for people looking for an energetic night in East Legon.

The venue fits into the area's growing nightlife scene and offers an environment for socialising, drinks and music as the evening progresses.

8. Honeysuckle Pub

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Honeysuckle Pub

Honeysuckle is a familiar name for anyone who enjoys the pub experience.

With food, drinks and sports adding to its appeal, it is suitable for everything from after-work drinks to a casual weekend gathering with friends.

9. Skybar25

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Skybar25

For a night out with a view, Skybar25 offers something different.

The rooftop setting makes it particularly appealing for dates, celebrations or an evening of drinks while taking in the Accra skyline.

10. Sai Wine Café

Sai Wine Café

For a quieter night, Sai Wine Café is a good alternative to the city's louder nightlife spots.

The cosy setting is suited to wine, food and conversation, making it an option for dates, intimate gatherings or simply winding down after a busy week.

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Accra nightlife has something for everyone

The city's nightlife is not limited to one type of experience. You can spend an evening listening to music in Osu, enjoy drinks with friends at a pub, take in the skyline from a rooftop or dance until late at a club.

With Accra's growing reputation as a global nightlife destination, there is plenty to explore beyond the usual weekend routine.

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