10 facts about Bernice Offei and the gospel songs that made her a household name

10 facts about Bernice Offei and the gospel songs that made her a household name

10 facts about Bernice Offei and the gospel songs that made her a household name

Explore 10 key facts about Bernice Offei, the legendary Ghanaian gospel singer behind hit songs like Hold On and Life Is Short, who passed away at 63.

Bernice Offei was a highly educated professional who attended Achimota School, earned an MPhil in Crop Science from the University of Ghana and later obtained an MSc in Information Technology in the UK.

She worked as a banker before pursuing gospel music full-time, building a successful career with songs such as Hold On and Life Is Short.

Her musical legacy includes several albums, songs and industry awards, with her music continuing to resonate with Ghanaian gospel lovers.

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For many Ghanaians, Bernice Offei’s voice is tied to songs that carried simple but powerful messages about faith, life and perseverance.

The veteran gospel musician, who reportedly died at 63, built a career that spanned decades and produced songs that have remained familiar to gospel music lovers.

READ ALSO: Veteran Gospel Musician Bernice Offei dies at 63

Here are 10 facts about Bernice Offei and some of the music that shaped her career.

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1. She was a veteran Ghanaian gospel musician

Veteran Gospel Musician Bernice Offei dies at 63

Bernice Offei was an award-winning gospel artiste whose music career stretched over several decades. She became particularly known for her distinctive voice and songs centred on Christian faith and everyday life.

2. She was highly educated

Offei attended Achimota School in Accra before pursuing higher education. She earned an MPhil in Crop Science from the University of Ghana and later obtained an MSc in Information Technology in the United Kingdom.

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Bernice Offei was married to Prof. Samuel Kwame Offei, a professor of biotechnology and former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana. The couple had two children.

3. She was a banker before becoming a full-time musician

Music was not her only career. Offei worked as a banker at Standard Chartered Bank for several years while pursuing her gospel ministry. In 2016, she reportedly left banking to concentrate fully on gospel music.

4. Her recording career began in the early 1990s

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Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Bernice Offei

Her debut album, We Are Victors, was released in 1991, marking an important point in her recording career.

5. “Hold On” became one of her signature songs

Hold On” became one of her signature songs

Hold On is among the songs most closely associated with Bernice Offei. The song encouraged listeners to remain steadfast through difficult moments.

6. “Life Is Short” became her defining hit

“Life Is Short” became one of Bernice Offei’s most well-known songs. Released on her 2007 album Life, the song reflects on how quickly life passes and encourages people to make meaningful use of their time.

7. She was also a songwriter

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Offei was not only a singer. She wrote songs including Life Is Short, making songwriting an important part of her musical identity.

8. She released several albums

Her recorded works include We Are Victors, Hold On, Me Kosu, Grateful and Life. Her catalogue also includes songs such as Nyame Kokroko, Who Could Stand, Adom Arakwa and Nyame Aye Bi Ama Yen.

9. Her music earned major industry recognition

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Gospel Musician Bernice Offei

Offei received major recognition at the Ghana Music Awards, including Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year for her work. Her 2007 album Life was associated with both awards.

10. Her music remains part of her legacy

From Hold On to Life Is Short, Bernice Offei's songs dealt with themes that remain relatable: perseverance, faith, mortality and making the most of life.