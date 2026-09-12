Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has reportedly died at age 63, days after being found safe following a missing-person alert in Accra.

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei, 63, has reportedly died.

The musician was recently reported missing and was later found safe, with her whereabouts becoming a subject of public concern.

Details surrounding her reported death, including the cause, remain unclear, as the family is yet to publicly confirm the reports.

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Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has reportedly died at the age of 63, days after she was found safe following a missing-person alert.

The death of the celebrated musician has been widely reported by several media outlets, although details surrounding the reports remain limited. She is known for her timeless gospel songs including “Life Is Short”

Bernice Offei was reported missing on September 1, 2026, after she was last seen around Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in the Agbogba area of Accra. She was later found safe, bringing relief to her family, friends and concerned fans.

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Veteran Gospel Musician Bernice Offei dies at 63

Details surrounding her reported death, including the cause, remain unclear at the time of publication. The family is yet to publicly confirm the reports or disclose further details.