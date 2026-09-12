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Veteran Gospel Musician Bernice Offei dies at 63

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:00 - 12 September 2026
Gospel Musician Bernice Offei
Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has reportedly died at age 63, days after being found safe following a missing-person alert in Accra.
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  • Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei, 63, has reportedly died.

  • The musician was recently reported missing and was later found safe, with her whereabouts becoming a subject of public concern.

  • Details surrounding her reported death, including the cause, remain unclear, as the family is yet to publicly confirm the reports.

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Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei has reportedly died at the age of 63, days after she was found safe following a missing-person alert.

The death of the celebrated musician has been widely reported by several media outlets, although details surrounding the reports remain limited. She is known for her timeless gospel songs including “Life Is Short”

READ ALSO: 'It’s not everything you bring to social media' - Reggie Rockstone on Sarkodie-Stonebwoy feud

Bernice Offei was reported missing on September 1, 2026, after she was last seen around Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in the Agbogba area of Accra. She was later found safe, bringing relief to her family, friends and concerned fans.

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Veteran Gospel Musician Bernice Offei dies at 63

Details surrounding her reported death, including the cause, remain unclear at the time of publication. The family is yet to publicly confirm the reports or disclose further details.

More details are expected as information emerges.

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