Celine Dion returns to stage after 6-year absence

Celine Dion makes an emotional return to the stage in Nanterre, launching her sold-out 26-show Paris residency after a six-year break. Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

Celine Dion makes an emotional return to the stage in Nanterre, launching her sold-out 26-show Paris residency after a six-year break. Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

Celine Dion makes an emotional return to the stage in Nanterre, launching her sold-out 26-show Paris residency after a six-year break. Read the details.

Celine Dion has returned to live performance with her first full concert in six years at a sold-out venue in Nanterre, near Paris.

The singer became emotional as she opened the show with “On ne change pas”, followed by “Destin.”

Dion is set to perform 26 concerts over the next eight months as part of her Paris residency, following her battle with stiff-person syndrome

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Celine Dion has made her highly anticipated return to the stage, performing her first full concert in six years as she begins a new residency near Paris.

The Canadian superstar opened her concert series in Nanterre on Saturday, where she became emotional while performing her opening song, On ne change pas, before moving on to Destin.

The performance marks a major milestone for the 58-year-old singer, whose career was put on hold after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affected her ability to perform.

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Dion’s return comes as she begins a sold-out Paris residency at an arena in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. She is scheduled to perform 26 shows over the next eight months.

The residency was announced on her 58th birthday in March and is expected to attract fans from different parts of the world.

Known as one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, Dion has spent decades performing to audiences worldwide. Her return to the stage marks a significant new chapter following years away from live performances.