Black Princesses crash out of U-20 World Cup after 4-0 loss to France

Black Princesses crash out of U-20 World Cup after 4-0 loss to France

Black Princesses crash out of U-20 World Cup after 4-0 loss to France

Ghana’s Black Princesses have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after losing 4-0 to France in their final Group C match.

Black Princesses lost 4-0 to France and crashed out of the 2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana finished bottom of Group C with three points after a win over South Korea and defeats to Ecuador and France.

Ghana have now failed to reach the knockout stage in all eight of their appearances at the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

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Ghana’s Black Princesses have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to France in their final Group C match on Saturday.

Black Princesses during their pre-game warm up

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The result in Poland ended Ghana’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history.

Going into the game, the Black Princesses were hoping for at least a positive result against France because it would have helped keep their campaign alive after losing 3-0 to Ecuador in their opening match and beating South Korea 3-1 in their second game.

The Black Princesses held France in the opening half, but the game changed after the break.

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France scored four times in the second half, with the opening goal coming in the 54th minute before they added three more coming in minutes 69, 81 and 86 to complete a convincing victory.

The Princesses had an early chance to take the lead but Priscilla Mensah's effort was ruled out for offside. The defeat leaves Ghana bottom of Group C with three points, earned from their 3-1 win over South Korea.

It also extends Ghana’s wait to progress beyond the group stage of the U-20 Women's World Cup. The Black Princesses had made their eighth consecutive appearance at the tournament but have still never reached the knockout rounds.

Ghana had entered the final game hoping to make history after their impressive comeback against South Korea. The 3-1 victory had ended a seven-match winless run at the U-20 World Cup and revived hopes of finally reaching the Round of 16.

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