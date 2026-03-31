Celine Dion announces comeback shows four years after Stiff Person Syndrome

After a four-year hiatus due to a rare neurological condition, Céline Dion reveals her return to live performance with a 10-night residency at Paris La Défense Arena, calling it “the best gift of my life”.

Four years after being diagnosed with a rare and incurable condition that affected her voice and mobility, Céline Dion is set to return to the stage. The legendary singer will headline a 10-night residency at the 40,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena this September and October.

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According to BBC, the announcement coincided with Dion’s 58th birthday, and she described the return as “the best gift of my life” in an Instagram message to fans. “I’m so ready to do this,” she said. “I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous.”

"The Power of Love" — Celine Dion

Speaking candidly about her health, Dion reassured fans: “I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I’m singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing. But I have to tell you something very important: over these last few years, every day that’s gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love.” She added, “I am grateful to all of you. I can’t wait to see you again.”

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Dion, one of the best-selling artists in history, has not performed a full concert since 8 March 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. Her Courage Tour was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, and she later revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms and mobility issues, forcing her to cancel all subsequent shows.

To safeguard her health, the Paris residency dates are spaced out, allowing recovery time between performances. Tickets go on sale on 7 April, though fans can register interest on her official website from Tuesday, 31 March.

Celine Dion makes audience cry during moving performance for Paris victims at 2015 AMA

Hints of the comeback first emerged last week when La Presse leaked details, followed by posters with Dion’s lyrics appearing across Paris. On Monday evening, the Eiffel Tower lit up with the words “Paris, je suis prête” (Paris, I am ready), accompanied by a playlist of hits including I’m Alive, Encore Un Soir and My Heart Will Go On. A French version of Dion’s tour announcement video was also broadcast over loudspeakers as the Tower glowed purple.

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