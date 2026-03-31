Advertisement

Celine Dion announces comeback shows four years after Stiff Person Syndrome

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:26 - 31 March 2026
Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
After a four-year hiatus due to a rare neurological condition, Céline Dion reveals her return to live performance with a 10-night residency at Paris La Défense Arena, calling it “the best gift of my life”.
Advertisement

Four years after being diagnosed with a rare and incurable condition that affected her voice and mobility, Céline Dion is set to return to the stage. The legendary singer will headline a 10-night residency at the 40,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena this September and October.

Advertisement

According to BBC, the announcement coincided with Dion’s 58th birthday, and she described the return as “the best gift of my life” in an Instagram message to fans. “I’m so ready to do this,” she said. “I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous.”

"The Power of Love" — Celine Dion
"The Power of Love" — Celine Dion

READ MORE: Lydia Forson recounts how an anonymous page used to wish her ‘Happy Father’s Day’ because she looked like a man

Speaking candidly about her health, Dion reassured fans: “I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I’m singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing. But I have to tell you something very important: over these last few years, every day that’s gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love.” She added, “I am grateful to all of you. I can’t wait to see you again.”

Advertisement

Dion, one of the best-selling artists in history, has not performed a full concert since 8 March 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. Her Courage Tour was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, and she later revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms and mobility issues, forcing her to cancel all subsequent shows.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale questions $100K donation following Black Stars’ back-to-back losses to Austria and Germany

To safeguard her health, the Paris residency dates are spaced out, allowing recovery time between performances. Tickets go on sale on 7 April, though fans can register interest on her official website from Tuesday, 31 March.

Celine Dion makes audience cry during moving performance for Paris victims at 2015 AMA
Celine Dion makes audience cry during moving performance for Paris victims at 2015 AMA

Hints of the comeback first emerged last week when La Presse leaked details, followed by posters with Dion’s lyrics appearing across Paris. On Monday evening, the Eiffel Tower lit up with the words “Paris, je suis prête” (Paris, I am ready), accompanied by a playlist of hits including I’m Alive, Encore Un Soir and My Heart Will Go On. A French version of Dion’s tour announcement video was also broadcast over loudspeakers as the Tower glowed purple.

Advertisement

READ MORE:Ghana's quiz mistress Prof. Elsie Kaufmann's son places second at major US mathematics competition

Dion revealed her SPS diagnosis in December 2022, describing in an emotional Instagram post how the condition had affected “every aspect of my daily life”. SPS, which affects around 8,000 people worldwide, occurs when nerve signals to muscles malfunction, often causing severe spasms and mobility challenges. While debilitating for some, there is currently no known cure.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Boateng, Customer Experience & Marketing Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Boateng, Customer Experience & Marketing Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
Team legal wives supporters donate GH¢130,000 to Akosua Serwaa
Entertainment
31.03.2026
Team legal wives supporters donate GH¢130,000 to Akosua Serwaa
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust
Otto Addo
Sports
31.03.2026
5 key reasons why Otto Addo was sacked 72 days before the World Cup
President John Mahama
News
31.03.2026
Pres. Mahama slams critics for ‘infantile arguments’ against historic UN slavery resolution