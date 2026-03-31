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Lydia Forson recounts how an anonymous page used to wish her ‘Happy Father’s Day’ because she looked like a man
Award-winning actress Lydia Forson has opened up about the emotional toll of online harassment, describing her experience as an isolating struggle against coordinated attacks from anonymous social media accounts.
Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, she explained how she has frequently been targeted by faceless profiles that bombard her with abusive and offensive remarks.
Forson recounted a recurring incident in which a particular account would send her “Happy Father’s Day” messages each year, mockingly suggesting she looked masculine.
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She also criticised bloggers for making disparaging comments about her natural hair, noting how such portrayals are often rooted in bias.
Some bloggers will post my picture with me in natural hair and caption it ‘Lydia Forson rocks messy hairdo’. Why would you call Black hair messy? That’s derogatory,
she said, pointing out the double standards she continues to encounter.
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According to Forson, much of the hostility directed at her has come as a result of rejecting inappropriate advances or standing firmly by her beliefs.
Rather than ignore the attacks, she admitted she sometimes pushes back strongly, not out of a desire for confrontation, but in response to what she described as calculated attempts to spread falsehoods by individuals hiding behind fake accounts.
There are bloggers who would attack you, and I knew them personally. These are people I know… and I would confront them,
she revealed. While she has occasionally chosen not to expose them publicly, she expressed confidence that accountability ultimately catches up with people.
Forson likened her experience to that of a “lone ranger”, navigating a media landscape where narratives can quickly swing between praise and criticism depending on how stories are framed.
Despite the challenges, she says the experience has reinforced her resilience and continues to shape how she manages life in the public eye.
An anonymous page used to wish me “Happy Father’s Day” because I looked like a ‘man’ - @lydiaforson— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) March 30, 2026
Full interview here https://t.co/4lnDAtZSgq
#KafuiDeyInterviews pic.twitter.com/MXpUhlww0G