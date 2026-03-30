'Prison doesn’t change a person; it only makes you bolder' -Agradaa Speaks after release

Nana Agradaa reflects on her time behind bars, sparking debate over whether prison in Ghana truly rehabilitates offenders.

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah has stated that prison does not reform individuals, but rather strengthens their resolve.

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Addressing her congregation at the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry on 29 March 2026, the controversial preacher, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, reflected on her time in custody following her recent release.

She explained that, despite prison being designed as a corrective institution, her experience suggested otherwise. According to her, incarceration tends to make people more daring rather than reform them.

Recalling the moment she was initially handed a 15-year sentence, she said she believed her life had effectively come to an end. She described leaving the courtroom in shock, with little to say when approached by members of the media.

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She recounted;

Prison doesn’t change a person; it only makes you bolder. When the judge sentenced me to 15 years, I said ‘tawfiakwa’. When bloggers asked what I had to say, I simply told them to pray for me

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Agradaa regained her freedom on 3 March 2026 after serving nine months in prison, equivalent to two-thirds of her revised sentence,under Ghana’s remission provisions.

Her legal troubles began in July 2025, when an Accra Circuit Court found her guilty on multiple counts, including defrauding by false pretences and engaging in charlatanic advertising. The charges stemmed from a so-called money-doubling scheme she allegedly promoted during church services at her Weija-based ministry, where congregants were promised extraordinary financial returns that never materialised.

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Although she was initially sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, the ruling was later reviewed. On 5 February 2026, the Amasaman High Court upheld her conviction but deemed the original sentence excessive. The court subsequently reduced her term to 12 months and imposed a fine of 200 penalty units, amounting to approximately GH¢2,400.

Her remarks have since sparked public debate about the effectiveness of prison as a rehabilitative system in Ghana.