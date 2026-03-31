Shatta Wale questions $100K donation following Black Stars’ back-to-back losses to Austria and Germany

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has reacted to the Ghana national football team’ recent poor performances ahead of the World Cup.

In a viral video, Shatta Wale expressed frustration over the team’s recent performances, questioning their lack of goals and admitting that the entire country is worried. His comments came after Ghana suffered back-to-back friendly defeats, including a heavy loss to Austria national football team and another to Germany national football team.

Shatta Wale pledged $100,000 to the Black Stars' World Cup fundraising campaign at a high-profile event held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. The funds are designated to help fly Ghanaian supporters to the tournament, ensuring the Black Stars have fan backing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Fellow dancehall artiste Stonebwoy also contributed $101,000, comprising $81,000 in cash and $20,000 worth of music services. The headline sponsorship came from Engineers & Planners, the mining firm owned by Ibrahim Mahama, which committed $5 million, making it the largest single private-sector pledge toward the campaign.