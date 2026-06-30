How to monitor your child's phone using parental controls to ensure their safety online
Parents can use parental control tools to monitor screen time, restrict apps, and block harmful online content to keep children safer online.
Built-in tools like Apple Screen Time and Google Family Link help families manage device usage and digital safety.
Countries including the United Kingdom and Australia are introducing stricter social media rules for minors amid rising concerns over online harm.
As governments around the world move to restrict children’s access to social media, parents are increasingly being urged to take a more active role in monitoring what their children do online.
The latest country to tighten digital rules for minors is the United Kingdom, where the government recently announced a ban on social media access for children under 16, citing growing concerns over online harms such as cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, harmful content and addictive algorithms.
The UK joins a growing list of countries introducing strict measures to protect minors online. Australia became the first country to pass a nationwide under-16 social media ban in 2025, while France introduced parental consent requirements for children under 15. Germany is also considering new age restrictions for younger users.
Government bans alone are not enough as children can find their way to bypass these rules. For many families, the first line of defense should be parental controls.
Parental controls are built-in or downloadable tools that help parents manage screen time, monitor app usage, restrict harmful content and prevent unsafe online interactions.
Why does parental control matter
Children today are exposed to the internet earlier than ever before. Smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles and laptops have become part of daily life for schoolwork, entertainment and communication.
While these devices create opportunities for learning and connection, they also expose children to risks such as:
Cyberbullying
Online predators
Scam links and phishing
Pornographic or violent content
In-app purchases and gambling-style mechanics
Social media addiction
Research has shown that even child-focused online spaces are not always safe.
How to monitor your child’s phone using parental controls
1. Use built-in parental controls on the phone
Most smartphones already include free parental control tools. For Apple iPhone, parents can use Screen Time to:
Limit app usage
Block explicit content
Restrict purchases
Prevent app installations
For Android devices, Google Family Link allows parents to:
Monitor screen time
Approve downloads
Lock devices remotely
Track location
These tools provide a good starting point without requiring paid subscriptions.
2. Check which apps are installed
Parents should regularly review installed apps. Pay attention to:
Hidden chat apps
Anonymous messaging platforms
VPN apps
Private browser apps
Dating or livestreaming apps
Some apps disguise themselves as calculators or utility tools while hiding private folders.
3. Set screen time limits
Too much screen time can affect:
Sleep
Academic performance
Attention span
Mental wellbeing
Set daily limits for:
Gaming
Social media
Video streaming
Late-night phone use
A good recommendation is device-free bedtime routines, especially for younger children.
4. Turn on content filtering
Content filters can block:
Adult websites
Gambling content
Violent media
Explicit search results
Use:
SafeSearch
Browser restrictions
DNS filters
Family-safe Wi-Fi settings
This reduces accidental exposure to harmful material.
5. Monitor messages and contacts carefully
This requires balance. Instead of secretly reading every message, experts recommend checking for warning signs such as:
Unknown adults messaging your child
Requests for photos
Threatening or manipulative language
Secretive conversations
6. Watch app permissions
Many apps request access to:
Camera
Microphone
Location
Contacts
Photos
Parents should review permissions monthly. Ask yourself: Does this game really need camera access?. If not, disable it. This reduces privacy risks.
Research found overly strict monitoring can damage trust and encourage children to hide online behavior rather than discuss it openly. That means the best protection combines technology with communication.
As countries tighten restrictions on social media for minors, one message is becoming clear: keeping children safe online requires more than laws. The ban may reduce exposure to harmful platforms, but parents still play the biggest role at home.
Parental controls can help create boundaries, but the ultimate goal is not to spy on children, it is to teach them how to navigate the digital world safely, responsibly and confidently. In today’s internet age, the safest child online is not necessarily the most restricted one, but the one who is guided, informed and supported.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom