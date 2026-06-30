Parental Controls: What to Know About the Different Types – Gryphon

Parental Controls: What to Know About the Different Types – Gryphon

How to monitor your child's phone using parental controls to ensure their safety online

Learn how to monitor your child’s phone using parental controls to improve online safety, manage screen time, block harmful content, and protect against cyberbullying as countries like the United Kingdom and Australia tighten social media restrictions for minors.

Parents can use parental control tools to monitor screen time, restrict apps, and block harmful online content to keep children safer online.

Built-in tools like Apple Screen Time and Google Family Link help families manage device usage and digital safety.

Countries including the United Kingdom and Australia are introducing stricter social media rules for minors amid rising concerns over online harm.

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As governments around the world move to restrict children’s access to social media, parents are increasingly being urged to take a more active role in monitoring what their children do online.

The latest country to tighten digital rules for minors is the United Kingdom, where the government recently announced a ban on social media access for children under 16, citing growing concerns over online harms such as cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, harmful content and addictive algorithms.

The UK joins a growing list of countries introducing strict measures to protect minors online. Australia became the first country to pass a nationwide under-16 social media ban in 2025, while France introduced parental consent requirements for children under 15. Germany is also considering new age restrictions for younger users.

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Government bans alone are not enough as children can find their way to bypass these rules. For many families, the first line of defense should be parental controls.

Parental controls are built-in or downloadable tools that help parents manage screen time, monitor app usage, restrict harmful content and prevent unsafe online interactions.

Why does parental control matter

The Best Parental Control Software and Apps of 2022 | Comparitech

Children today are exposed to the internet earlier than ever before. Smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles and laptops have become part of daily life for schoolwork, entertainment and communication.

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While these devices create opportunities for learning and connection, they also expose children to risks such as:

Cyberbullying

Online predators

Scam links and phishing

Pornographic or violent content

In-app purchases and gambling-style mechanics

Social media addiction

Research has shown that even child-focused online spaces are not always safe.

How to monitor your child’s phone using parental controls

1. Use built-in parental controls on the phone

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Most smartphones already include free parental control tools. For Apple iPhone, parents can use Screen Time to:

Limit app usage

Block explicit content

Restrict purchases

Prevent app installations

For Android devices, Google Family Link allows parents to:

How to Set Parental Controls on Android

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Monitor screen time

Approve downloads

Lock devices remotely

Track location

These tools provide a good starting point without requiring paid subscriptions.

2. Check which apps are installed

Parents should regularly review installed apps. Pay attention to:

Hide Messages - Private SMS - Apps on Google Play

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Hidden chat apps

Anonymous messaging platforms

VPN apps

Private browser apps

Dating or livestreaming apps

Some apps disguise themselves as calculators or utility tools while hiding private folders.

3. Set screen time limits

Too much screen time can affect:

Sleep

Academic performance

Attention span

Mental wellbeing

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Set daily limits for:

Gaming

Social media

Video streaming

Late-night phone use

A good recommendation is device-free bedtime routines, especially for younger children.

4. Turn on content filtering

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Content filters can block:

Adult websites

Gambling content

Violent media

Explicit search results

Use:

4 Ways to Disable Google Safe Search on Android - wikiHow Tech

SafeSearch

Browser restrictions

DNS filters

Family-safe Wi-Fi settings

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This reduces accidental exposure to harmful material.

5. Monitor messages and contacts carefully

This requires balance. Instead of secretly reading every message, experts recommend checking for warning signs such as:

Unknown adults messaging your child

Requests for photos

Threatening or manipulative language

Secretive conversations

6. Watch app permissions

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Many apps request access to:

Camera

Microphone

Location

Contacts

Photos

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Parents should review permissions monthly. Ask yourself: Does this game really need camera access?. If not, disable it. This reduces privacy risks.

Research found overly strict monitoring can damage trust and encourage children to hide online behavior rather than discuss it openly. That means the best protection combines technology with communication.

As countries tighten restrictions on social media for minors, one message is becoming clear: keeping children safe online requires more than laws. The ban may reduce exposure to harmful platforms, but parents still play the biggest role at home.