5 ways to stretch your natural hair without using heat
Stretching natural hair without heat is a healthy way to reduce breakage, improve manageability, and achieve longer-looking styles without exposing strands to heat damage.
Many natural hair routines now focus on gentle, heat-free methods that preserve moisture and maintain curl integrity.
The good news is that there are several simple techniques that can help you stretch your hair safely while keeping it strong and healthy.
1. Banding Method
The banding method involves sectioning damp or dry hair and wrapping elastic bands along each section from root to tip. This gently pulls the hair taut, helping it stretch as it dries. It is especially useful for reducing shrinkage and creating a fuller stretched look without heat.
2. African Threading`
This traditional method uses thread or yarn wrapped tightly around small sections of hair from root to end. As the hair dries in this stretched position, it retains length and reduces shrinkage. African threading also helps protect the ends and can last for several days when properly maintained.
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3. Braiding or Twisting
Plaiting or twisting the hair while it is damp is one of the most common heatless stretching techniques. Once the hair dries in braids or twists, it appears longer and more defined. Larger sections give a wavy stretch, while smaller sections create a more elongated look.
4. Bantu Knots
Bantu knots involve dividing the hair into sections, twisting each one, and wrapping it into a small knot. When released after drying, the hair appears stretched with added curl definition. This method also doubles as a styling option for a curly or wavy finish.
5. Roller Setting
Using flexi rods or perm rods on damp hair allows the strands to dry in an elongated shape. Once fully dry, the rollers are removed to reveal stretched, smooth curls. This method provides a polished look while avoiding direct heat exposure.
Conclusion
Heat-free stretching methods are effective alternatives for maintaining the health of natural hair while achieving versatile styles. Whether you prefer braids, threading, or roller sets, these techniques help reduce shrinkage and keep hair strong, moisturized, and protected over time.
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