Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 to win Carabao Cup at Wembley

Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-0 at Wembley to win the 2026 Carabao Cup, with Nico O’Reilly scoring both goals to secure the trophy for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City have lifted the 2026 Carabao Cup after a solid 2-0 win over Arsenal in the final played at Wembley Stadium in London.

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The game was tight in the first half, with both sides creating chances, but it was City who stepped up after the break to seal the win.

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Young defender Nico O’Reilly turned out to be the hero of the day, scoring both goals in the second half to hand Pep Guardiola’s side the trophy.

Arsenal started the match brightly and nearly took the lead early on, but City goalkeeper James Trafford pulled off key saves to keep them out.

As the game went on, City grew stronger and took control of midfield, making their chances count when it mattered most.

The breakthrough came after an error from Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, which allowed O’Reilly to score the opener.

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He later added a second goal with a header to put the game beyond Arsenal. The win marks Manchester City’s ninth League Cup title and their first major trophy of the season.

For Arsenal, the defeat is a big blow, especially as they came into the game with hopes of winning multiple trophies this season.

Despite leading the Premier League, they struggled to break down City’s defence and lacked sharpness in front of goal.

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The victory could also give City a strong mental boost as they continue their chase for more silverware this season, while Arsenal will have to quickly regroup and focus on their remaining competitions.

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