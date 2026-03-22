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Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 to win Carabao Cup at Wembley

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 19:02 - 22 March 2026
Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-0 at Wembley to win the 2026 Carabao Cup, with Nico O’Reilly scoring both goals to secure the trophy for Pep Guardiola’s side.
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Manchester City have lifted the 2026 Carabao Cup after a solid 2-0 win over Arsenal in the final played at Wembley Stadium in London.

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The game was tight in the first half, with both sides creating chances, but it was City who stepped up after the break to seal the win.

READ ALSO: Brazil joins Ghana to push UN to call slave trade a serious crime against humanity

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Young defender Nico O’Reilly turned out to be the hero of the day, scoring both goals in the second half to hand Pep Guardiola’s side the trophy.

Arsenal started the match brightly and nearly took the lead early on, but City goalkeeper James Trafford pulled off key saves to keep them out.

As the game went on, City grew stronger and took control of midfield, making their chances count when it mattered most.

READ ALSO: 'I still don’t like Luis Suarez' - Mahama recounts 2010 World Cup emotions

The breakthrough came after an error from Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, which allowed O’Reilly to score the opener.

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He later added a second goal with a header to put the game beyond Arsenal. The win marks Manchester City’s ninth League Cup title and their first major trophy of the season.

For Arsenal, the defeat is a big blow, especially as they came into the game with hopes of winning multiple trophies this season.

Despite leading the Premier League, they struggled to break down City’s defence and lacked sharpness in front of goal.

READ ALSO: Kudus could return in 10 days as Spurs boss gives injury update

The victory could also give City a strong mental boost as they continue their chase for more silverware this season, while Arsenal will have to quickly regroup and focus on their remaining competitions.

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In the end, it was a game decided by moments and Manchester City took theirs better.

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