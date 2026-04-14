Kwaku Manu recounts being detained and denied entry at Amsterdam Airport over missing travel details

Kwaku Manu has shared how he was detained and denied entry at Amsterdam Airport after failing to provide full details of his intended host, revealing he was eventually sent back to Ghana and believes the experience may have been divine intervention.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu revealed he was once detained at Amsterdam Airport and denied entry into the Netherlands after failing to provide the full details of the person he intended to visit.

He explained that he only knew the individual by a nickname, which led to immigration officers refusing him entry, after which he was held in a room and eventually sent back to Ghana.

Reflecting on the experience, he believes it may have been divine intervention, saying the situation possibly saved him from visiting the wrong person and potential trouble.

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Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about a difficult experience he encountered during his first trip abroad, revealing how he was denied entry and deported from the Netherlands.

In an interview with ZionFelix, shared on X on 13 April 2026, the actor recounted how he was detained at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol before being put on a return flight to Ghana.

According to him, the trouble began upon arrival when he was unable to provide the full name and address of the individual he intended to visit, having only known the person by a nickname.

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He explained;

I’ve been through a lot because of travelling. I once went to a place where I was refused entry. When I arrived at the airport, I couldn’t remember the person’s real name, so when I was asked to provide their name and address, I couldn’t, because I only knew the nickname

Reflecting on the incident, he suggested that the situation may have been a form of divine intervention, as he believes it ultimately protected him from potential trouble.

He said;

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I think God wanted to save me from something. The immigration officers didn’t even ask me many questions, but I kept talking. I even asked them to connect me to Wi-Fi, but they refused

The actor further revealed that, in hindsight, the person he had planned to stay with may not have been the right host, reinforcing his belief that the incident happened for a reason.

He recounted;

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Do you know what I did? After they took me into a room, I saw a mattress and simply lay down to sleep. One of the officers even asked whether I wanted to enter the country or continue sleeping there. But God knew what He was doing

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He also shared a light-hearted moment from the encounter, recalling how he tried to prove his celebrity status to the officers.

He added;

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I even told the officer that I’m a celebrity and that he should search for my name online. When he started typing, he entered ‘Manu’ first, and instead of keeping quiet, I told him to type ‘Kwaku’ first, even though ‘Manu Kwaku’ would still have brought up my details. In the end, the person I was going to visit wasn’t even the right person to stay with, so I believe God was speaking to me

The actor’s story has since sparked reactions online, with many finding both humour and lessons in his experience.