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Learn to accept wives who earn more than you – Uncle Ebo Whyte tells men

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:23 - 14 April 2026
Uncle Ebo Whyte
Uncle Ebo Whyte calls for a shift in mindset, urging Ghanaian men to embrace wives who earn more and to prioritise respect, communication, and harmony in marriage.
Uncle Ebo Whyte has stirred controversy after urging Ghanaian men to accept wives who earn more, stressing that financial success should not threaten respect, love, or harmony in marriage.
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  • Uncle Ebo Whyte says men should accept wives earning more without insecurity in marriage.

  • He says most marital problems come from perception, communication, and financial role changes.

  • He challenges gender norms, stressing that a woman’s success does not reduce her husband’s value.

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Renowned playwright and theatre director Uncle Ebo Whyte has called on Ghanaian men to rethink long-held beliefs about women achieving financial success, stressing that a wife earning more should not disrupt harmony in marriage.

Speaking at the premiere of his latest stage play, “I Do I Don’t”, as reported by adomfmonline.com, he encouraged a shift in attitude towards evolving gender roles and modern relationships.

The production explores contemporary marital challenges, particularly how couples navigate changing financial power dynamics, appreciation, and communication within relationships.

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According to him, many of the struggles seen in marriages stem from misunderstandings and how partners perceive each other’s success rather than the success itself.

He said;

There are women who earn more than their husbands. They do not go out and proclaim it, they do not make noise about it. And yet for some reason, some men cannot deal with that,

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Uncle Ebo Whyte calls for a shift in mindset, urging Ghanaian men to embrace wives who earn more and to prioritise respect, communication, and harmony in marriage.
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He emphasised that financial disparity should never be used as a basis to undermine love, respect, or unity in marriage.

He explained;

I think Ghanaian men must learn to accept the possibility that my wife may rise higher than me, may earn more than I do, and that is okay. It does not make her better than me, it does not make her more powerful than me. She is still my wife, and we can make it work and have a very harmonious relationship

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Uncle Ebo Whyte further noted that his play is designed to challenge deep-rooted cultural expectations surrounding gender roles, success, and respect within marriage.

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He added;

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Our tradition is so steeped in this belief that ‘bad things happen’ when a woman rises. But we all cherish our mothers. I cannot understand why we disrespect women when our mothers will fight anyone for us

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