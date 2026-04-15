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President Mahama announces arrival of new granddaughter,Thanina Gyamfua Mahama

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:35 - 15 April 2026
John Dramani Mahama shares joyful moments as he welcomes his new granddaughter, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, into the family.
John Dramani Mahama has announced the birth of his new granddaughter, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, congratulating his son Shafik Mahama and his wife Asma on the joyful arrival.
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  • John Dramani Mahama has announced the birth of his new granddaughter, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, congratulating Shafik Mahama and his wife Asma.

  • The baby is the latest addition to the Mahama family, with the announcement shared publicly on Facebook.

  • The couple previously welcomed their first daughter, Alyazia Frema Mahama, in December 2022 after nearly three years of marriage.

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President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has joyfully announced the arrival of a new grandchild, warmly welcoming the baby into the Mahama family.

In a brief message shared on Facebook, the President expressed his excitement, writing,

Welcoming my latest grandkid, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama. Congrats, Shafik and Asma.

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The newborn is the child of Shafik Mahama, the first son of the president, and his Algerian wife, Asma. The announcement has since drawn congratulatory messages from well-wishers across social media.

John Dramani Mahama shares joyful moments as he welcomes his new granddaughter, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, into the family.

This latest addition marks another milestone for the Mahama family, which has previously celebrated similar joyful moments.

Back in December 2022, Shafik and Asma welcomed their first child after nearly three years of marriage. At the time, Asma took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, expressing gratitude to God for the blessing.

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A video that circulated widely showed John Dramani Mahama alongside his wife, Lordina Mahama, lovingly holding their granddaughter shortly after her birth.

The couple named their first child Alyazia Frema Mahama, a moment that was also publicly celebrated by the former president, who shared photos introducing the newborn to the public.

With the arrival of Thanina Gyamfua Mahama, the Mahama family continues to grow, marking yet another joyful chapter for the president and his loved ones.

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