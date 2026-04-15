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Ibrahim Mahama fully covers $40,000 kidney transplant for 13-year-old boy in India

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:26 - 15 April 2026
Ibrahim Mahama reportedly covers the cost of a life-saving kidney transplant for 13-year-old Jeffery Boakye.
Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly stepped in to fund a $40,000 kidney transplant for 13-year-old Jeffery Boakye, offering hope after his family’s public appeal for support.
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  • Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly funded a $40,000 kidney transplant for 13-year-old Jeffery Boakye, offering hope to his family.

  • The boy has been battling a serious condition and undergoing dialysis three times a week at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

  • His family had earlier appealed for help, making the intervention a timely and life-saving gesture.

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Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has reportedly offered to fund a life-saving kidney transplant for a 13-year-old boy, Jeffery Boakye, bringing hope to the young patient and his family.

According to reports shared by Mask Blog on Instagram, the surgery, estimated at $40,000, is expected to take place in India, although the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Jeffery’s family had earlier made a public appeal for financial assistance, explaining that they were unable to raise the funds required for the critical procedure.

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In a previous report published by ghonetv on Instagram, his mother, Janet Kumi, who is a single parent, opened up about her son’s long-standing health struggles. She revealed that Jeffery was born prematurely and has faced ongoing medical challenges since infancy.

Over time, he was diagnosed with a urinary condition that progressively worsened, eventually leading to severe complications. The young pupil, currently in Year 7, has been undergoing dialysis three times a week at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where doctors continue to closely monitor his condition.

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The reported intervention by Ibrahim Mahama has since attracted widespread attention, with many describing it as a timely and compassionate gesture that could change the boy’s life.

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