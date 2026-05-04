Business mogul RNAQ fulfils GH¢100,000 pledge to Okyeame Kwame to promote ‘Clap’ song (video)
Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) fulfilled his GH¢100,000 pledge to support Okyeame Kwame’s song Clap.
He said the song’s message of unity and celebrating others inspired his donation.
The funds will be used to promote the song and reach a wider audience.
Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), President of RNAQ Holdings, has fulfilled his GH¢100,000 pledge to support Okyeame Kwame in promoting his new song, Clap.
RNAQ had earlier announced the donation in a social media post, expressing admiration for the song and its message.
In a video shared by the musician on May 3, 2026, Okyeame Kwame is seen visiting RNAQ at his office, where the businessman confirmed the fulfilment of the pledge.
In a brief interaction, RNAQ explained the motivation behind his support:
I really appreciate it, but before, why did you promise to support the song Clap? I sincerely believe that our country must thrive. We are not going to rely only on our political leaders to develop our country. Everybody must win, and everybody must contribute.
He continued:
So when somebody loses in Ghana, regardless of where the person is living in this country, his losses would affect me and affect you. That is why when you released your song and I listened to the lyrics, I was like wow.
He added:
And so I love the music so much because of the message it has. So God bless you, thank you so much. The support I am giving you, I want you to use it to promote the music because I want young people, the youth and even adults, everybody, to hear it.
I wish to thank @niiarmahquaye for honoring his promise and showing me this much love .— ARTIVIST (@Okyeamekwame) May 3, 2026
Listen to what he said about appreciation for others and national development. #clap4others pic.twitter.com/MKEMpXh72H
The song Clap promotes a message of celebrating others and rejecting envy. It encourages listeners to be genuinely happy for others’ success and to support one another regardless of personal differences.
Beyond individual behaviour, the song highlights the importance of unity, gratitude and community spirit, urging people to embrace a mindset where everyone’s success is worth celebrating.