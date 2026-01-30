Advertisement

Showboy reportedly arrested over allegations of blackmailing music executive Davido GH

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:24 - 30 January 2026
Showboy
Ghanaian entertainer Showboy, born Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, is said to have been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over claims of blackmail against entrepreneur and music executive Davido GH. Sources suggest that Showboy allegedly threatened to release sensitive information unless certain demands were met.
Ghanaian entertainer Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, popularly known as Showboy, has reportedly been taken into custody by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over an alleged blackmail case involving entrepreneur and music executive David Mensah, widely known as Davido GH.

According to sources, the issue is said to revolve around claims that Showboy allegedly threatened to release sensitive information about Davido GH unless certain demands were met. “The matter had been quietly under investigation for some time before the authorities decided to take action,” insiders in the entertainment industry revealed, though the exact details behind the complaint remain unclear.

Davido GH is a well-known figure in the music industry, recognised for his behind-the-scenes work with artists and creatives. News of Showboy’s alleged arrest has sparked widespread discussion online, with social media users sharing a range of reactions. While some have remarked that the development was unsurprising given Showboy’s history of controversies, others have urged calm and emphasised the importance of allowing the legal process to take its course.

As of this writing, Showboy has not made any public statements regarding the situation, and his legal representatives have yet to release an official response. The Ghana Police Service has also not issued a formal statement confirming the arrest or specifying the charges involved.

Showboy, born Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, has long been noted for his outspoken personality and frequent online disputes. This latest incident has once again placed him in the public spotlight.

Investigations are expected to continue over the coming days. Until the matter is resolved, all allegations remain unproven, and all parties involved are entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law.

