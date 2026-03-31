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ECG announces planned maintenance across several areas from March 31 to April 2: See affected areas

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:17 - 31 March 2026
Check areas to be affected by widespread ‘Dumsor’ today as ECG begins maintenance
ECG announces planned power outages in several areas from March 30 to April 2, 2026, as part of maintenance works to improve electricity supply and service reliability.
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise that will lead to power outages in several parts of the country from Monday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 2, 2026.

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According to the power distributor, the exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and ensure a more stable and reliable electricity supply.

READ ALSO: Fuel prices go up again as petrol sells at GH¢13.30 and diesel hits GH¢17.10

The rainstorm that occured in parts of the country last week contrubuted to the prompt maintenance efforts by the distributor.

A total of 57 feeders in Accra and Tema were affected during the rainstorm. Out of these, 38 have been successfully restored, while 19 remain outstanding as restoration efforts continue.
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ECG explained that the maintenance work will involve upgrading equipment, repairing faulty lines, and carrying out system improvements across affected areas.

READ ALSO: Anti-LGBTQ bill not a government priority, Mahama urges patience as Parliament reviews

During the period, residents and businesses in the listed areas will experience temporary power interruptions at various times of the day, depending on the schedule.

The company has urged customers to take necessary precautions, including unplugging electrical appliances to avoid damage when power is restored.

ECG says such exercises are necessary to reduce unplanned outages and improve overall efficiency of the power distribution network.

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READ ALSO: GMet shares latest weather update as thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today

“While we regret the inconvenience caused, these works are essential to enhance the quality of service delivery,” the company indicated in its notice.

ECG has apologised to customers for the inconvenience and appealed for cooperation throughout the maintenance period.

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