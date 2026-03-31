6 Ways to Save Money on Fuel in Ghana Right Now

6 Ways to Save Money on Fuel in Ghana Right Now

Fuel prices go up again as petrol sells at GH¢13.30 and diesel hits GH¢17.10

Fuel prices in Ghana have increased, with GOIL selling petrol at GH¢13.30 and diesel at GH¢17.10, as global oil prices and cedi depreciation continue to impact pump costs.

Fuel prices at the pumps have gone up again across Ghana, with some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) adjusting their prices upward in the latest pricing window.

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At GOIL, one of the country’s major fuel distributors, petrol is now selling at GH¢13.30 per litre, while diesel has increased to GH¢17.10 per litre.

The new prices reflect ongoing pressures in the petroleum sector, driven by global market trends amid ongoing war.

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Also, the increase comes in compliance with the National Petroleum Authority’s directive which set the fuel price floor with diesel to sell at no less than GH¢17 per litre and petrol at GH¢13 starting April 1, 2026.

The latest hike is largely due to rising prices of refined petroleum products on the international market, as well as the continued weakness of the Ghana cedi against major currencies like the US dollar.

Because Ghana imports most of its fuel, any depreciation of the cedi directly affects how much consumers pay at the pump.

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Recent reports from global outlets also point to unstable crude oil prices, influenced by geopolitical tensions and supply concerns linked to the ongoing war.

The increase is expected to have a ripple effect across the economy. Transport operators often respond to fuel hikes by increasing fares, which then affects the prices of goods and services.

For many Ghanaians, this means a higher cost of living, especially for those who rely on public transport or run small businesses that depend on fuel.

Fuel price increases have become a recurring issue in Ghana, with prices adjusting every pricing window based on market conditions.

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Earlier projections by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) had already warned that prices could rise further in the coming weeks if current trends continue.

Unless there is a significant drop in global oil prices or a strong recovery of the cedi, fuel prices may remain high or even increase further.

Consumers should brace for the adjustments, as Ghana continues to navigate a challenging global energy market.