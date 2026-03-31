Anti-LGBTQ bill not a government priority, Mahama urges patience as Parliament reviews

President John Dramani Mahama says the anti-LGBTQ bill is not a government priority, urging patience as Parliament reviews the controversial legislation through democratic processes.

President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that Ghana’s controversial anti-LGBTQ bill is not an immediate priority for his government, stressing that the matter will be handled through democratic processes rather than executive action.

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He made these remarks during an engagement with civil society organisations at the Jubilee House in Accra, on Monday, March 30, emphasising that the matter, while important, was not an immediate challenge facing the nation.

The President made it clear that the proposed legislation currently before Parliament is not sponsored by the government, but rather a private member’s bill, and therefore remains the responsibility of lawmakers.

“The bill in Parliament is not a government bill. It’s not a government-sponsored bill. It’s a private member’s bill,” he said.

President Mahama emphasised that he cannot pre-empt Parliament’s decision on the bill, noting that Ghana’s democratic system must be allowed to run its full course.

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“What the eventual nature of the bill would be, nobody can second-guess Parliament, and I, as President, cannot anticipate Parliament,” he said.

Mahama has previously reiterated that broad consultations are ongoing, with various stakeholders, including civil society organisations, submitting memoranda to inform parliamentary deliberations.

Memoranda are being accepted from people from all walks of life… and I believe that the representatives of the people will make the will of Ghanaians reflect in whatever eventually comes out.

The anti-LGBTQ legislation, formally known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, has been one of the most debated laws in Ghana in recent years. Parliament passed the bill in 2024, but it never became law after it failed to receive presidential assent before the dissolution of Parliament.

It was later reintroduced in 2025 as a private member’s bill.The proposed law seeks to impose strict penalties on same-sex relationships and LGBTQ advocacy.

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“I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution… once they pass it, then it comes up to the Presidency,” he explained.