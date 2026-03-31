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First military helicopter arrives in Ghana, 3 more expected
The Government of Ghana has taken delivery of its first military helicopter under a broader plan to strengthen the country’s defence and security capabilities, with 3 more aircraft expected to arrive in the coming months.
President John Dramani Mahama announced the development on Monday, March 30, 2026, during the presentation of credentials by five new envoys to Ghana, including H.E. Diarra Dime Labille, Ambassador-Designate of France.
Mahama described it as a significant step toward enhancing the operational readiness of the Ghana Armed Forces.
The newly acquired helicopter forms part of a wider military modernisation effort aimed at improving surveillance, rapid deployment, and emergency response, particularly in areas facing security threats.
The acquisition, he said, was facilitated with the support of French President Emmanuel Macron, which is aimed at strengthening the air capacity of the Ghana Armed Forces, which has relied on an ageing fleet in recent years.
“With the kind intervention of President Macron, we have led a new acquisition of helicopters—four in total. One has been delivered, and we have a timetable for the delivery of the others. This is to help the air capacity of the Ghana military, which had been quite degraded over the years,” President Mahama said.
The additional 3 helicopters are expected to be delivered soon, completing a four-aircraft package intended to reinforce Ghana’s air mobility.
The acquisition comes at a time when countries in West Africa are increasingly investing in defence infrastructure to address evolving threats, including cross-border crime and instability in the Sahel Region.
The move aligns with government efforts to modernise military equipment and improve response times to both internal and external security challenges.
Ghana has in recent years expanded its security footprint, particularly along its northern borders, amid concerns over the spillover of extremist activities from neighbouring countries.
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