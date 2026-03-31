GMet shares latest weather update as thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today

Partly cloudy skies will give way to sunshine across Ghana, with thunderstorms expected in southern areas later today, according to GMet.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its latest morning weather forecast, indicating a mix of sunshine and possible thunderstorms across parts of the country later today.

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According to the forecast, many areas across Ghana will begin the day with partly cloudy skies, while misty conditions are expected in mountainous and forest zones during the early hours.

As the day progresses, sunny weather is expected to dominate most regions, bringing generally warm conditions across the country. However, by late afternoon into the evening, several areas—particularly in the southern parts of Ghana—are likely to experience thunderstorms or rainfall of varying intensities.

READ ALSO: 10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning

Temperatures are forecast to remain very warm, with daytime highs reaching around 34°C in many areas today, while overnight temperatures are expected to fall to about 24°C.

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The outlook for the coming days shows continued very warm conditions, with temperatures in some regions rising to around 39°C later in the week.

Residents are advised to remain alert for possible thunderstorms and rainfall, especially in the southern regions, and to take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rain or lightning.

READ ALSO: 7 habits during heavy rains that could get you electrocuted

A weather forecast is a scientific prediction of atmospheric conditions for a specific place and time. It provides information on expected weather elements such as temperature, rainfall, wind, humidity, and cloud cover, helping individuals and authorities plan their daily activities safely and efficiently.

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