Mother of late Berekum Chelsea player narrates how she heard about her son’s tragic death (video)
The mother of late Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong has shared a heartbreaking account of how she learnt of her son’s tragic death following an armed robbery attack on the team after their Ghana Premier League match against FC Samartex.
In a video shared by CitiSports, she recounted the last time she spoke with her son before the incident, describing the moment she received the devastating news.
“He called me yesterday saying that they would be going to Samreboi to play football. We spoke for some time and even on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I spoke with him. He then told me they were at the camp, so when it was 12 noon, I didn’t call him again,” she said.
She added, “I thought they would show the football on TV, but they didn’t, so I was listening to commentary and I was even saying they’ve scored, my son. I wanted him to win. He didn’t call me in the evening, so I thought they were on the bus coming back home. I looked forward to hearing from him but to no avail.”
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“The next morning, I heard someone calling my husband, and I heard them lamenting. So I asked my husband what had happened and he told me to be patient. He then told me what had happened. He is the only one I have,” she said.
She further described her son as the family’s breadwinner and called for justice over his killing.
🎥🥹🥹Tears and heartbreak as the mother of Berekum Chelsea player Dominic Frimpong mourns her son, describing him as the family’s breadwinner and their source of hope now gone.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/JgFOAiPbVi— Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) April 13, 2026
Background
According to the police, patrol teams responded to distress calls and arrived at the scene, where a VIP bus with registration number AM 9334-20, carrying about 30 players and officials of Berekum Chelsea, had veered off the road into a bush while attempting to escape six armed men, three of whom were reportedly armed with pump-action guns.
During the attack, Dominic Frimpong sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.
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Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie (52), was robbed of GH¢4,500.
Police retrieved two spent BB cartridges from the scene to support ongoing investigations. Additional personnel and crime scene experts have since been deployed as part of intensified efforts to track down the suspects.
Authorities say a manhunt is underway to ensure the perpetrators are arrested, and have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigations.
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