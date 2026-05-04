Korle-Bu doctors to resume OPD services on May 5th after suspending strike action

Doctors at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital will resume outpatient services on May 5, 2026, after suspending a strike following management assurances over laboratory access and working conditions.

Korle-Bu doctors have suspended their strike and will resume OPD services on May 5th.

The decision follows management assurances on laboratory access issues.

The dispute involved tensions between Laboratory Physicians and Medical Laboratory Scientists.

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Doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are set to resume outpatient department (OPD) services from May 5th, 2026, after suspending their strike action.

The industrial action, which began on May 4th, was called off following a meeting between the Korle-Bu Doctors Association (KODA) and hospital management.

In a statement dated May 4 and signed by Chairman Dr Asare Offei, KODA said the decision was based on assurances from management to ensure that Laboratory Physicians return to their place of work.

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The statement said:

We believe the peaceful coexistence of Laboratory Physicians and Medical Laboratory Scientists at the Central Laboratory is best for quality healthcare delivery.

The Association has therefore urged all its members to resume outpatient services from May 5th.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The dispute stems largely from concerns over access to the hospital’s Central Laboratory and the planned introduction of 24-hour specialist outpatient services.

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KODA has accused members of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of restricting Laboratory Physicians’ access to the Central Laboratory and attempting to determine who is permitted to work there.

The Association described the situation as unacceptable, alleging that some doctors have been prevented from working and, in some cases, threatened.

It has also called for the immediate reinstatement of all Laboratory Physicians and trainee doctors into the Central Laboratory.

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KODA further insists that leadership roles within laboratory departments should be based strictly on professional merit and institutional criteria, free from external influence.

In addition, the Association is demanding that all specialised laboratory results be reviewed and validated by qualified Laboratory Physicians before release, along with unrestricted access to laboratory systems and equipment for clinical and academic work.