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Santos begin investigation into Neymar for allegedly slapping Robinho Jr. in training

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:35 - 05 May 2026
Robinho Jr. (left) and Neymar (right)
Santos FC investigates an alleged training ground altercation between Neymar and Robinho Jr., with reports of a heated clash and internal probe underway.
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  • Santos FC has launched an internal investigation into an alleged altercation between Neymar and Robinho Junior during training.

  • Reports by ESPN say Neymar allegedly reacted angrily after being dribbled past, leading to a confrontation that teammates had to break up.

  • Robinho Jr. has reportedly raised multiple allegations and is seeking talks with the club over concerns about safety, while Neymar has not publicly commented.

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Brazilian club Santos FC has launched an internal investigation into an alleged altercation involving Neymar and teammate Robinho Junior during a training session on Sunday.

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According to ESPN, the incident occurred at the club’s Rei Pelé Training Centre, where tensions reportedly flared after the 18-year-old dribbled past the Santos captain during a drill.

Sources told ESPN that Neymar reacted angrily, allegedly tripping Robinho Jr., which sparked a heated confrontation between the two players before teammates intervened to separate them.

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In a statement, the club confirmed it is treating the matter seriously.

Santos Futebol Clube has become aware of an alleged physical assault committed by a player affiliated with Santos Futebol Clube against another player at the club.

The club added that its legal department has been tasked with handling the case.

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Santos FC announces that, an internal investigation was launched immediately after the incident. The club’s Legal Department is responsible for conducting the investigation.

Further reports cited by ESPN indicate that Robinho Jr. who is the son of former Brazil international Robinho, has made multiple allegations against Neymar, including claims that the forward used offensive language, tripped him, and slapped him during the altercation.

The young player is also said to have requested a meeting with club officials to discuss his future, citing concerns over what has been described as a “lack of minimum safety standards.”

As of this report, Neymar has not publicly commented on the incident. However, according to reports, he later attempted to defuse tensions by reaching out to Robinho Jr. and his family to apologise.

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Robinho Jr., who was promoted to the first team last year, has made 8 appearances across competitions this season.

The outcome of the investigation is expected to determine whether disciplinary action will be taken. 

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