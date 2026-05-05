Champions League: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid – Preview, team news, key stats & prediction

Arsenal hold a slight edge after a 1-1 first leg and remain unbeaten in the competition.

Atletico Madrid arrive focused on Europe after domestic duties fade.

Arsenal’s home form could be decisive in a tight semi-final clash.

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Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in a decisive Champions League semi-final second leg at the Emirates, with a place in the final on the line. The first leg in Spain ended 1-1, giving the Gunners a slight edge ahead of their biggest European night in two decades.

Match Preview

Arsenal edge Chelsea in a 5-Goal thriller EFL Cup semi-final first leg | IMAGO

Arsenal held firm away from home, but frustration followed a controversial VAR decision that overturned a potential second penalty. Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez sealed the draw.

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Still unbeaten in this season’s Champions League, Arsenal are chasing a club-record 14-game run and a first final appearance in 20 years. They come into this clash in strong form after a dominant 3-0 win over Fulham, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League.

At home, Arsenal have also been formidable against Spanish sides, losing just once in their last 15 UEFA matches.

Atlético Madrid, however, arrive with renewed momentum. Despite a poor run earlier this spring, Diego Simeone’s side have bounced back and rotated heavily in a 2-0 win over Valencia. With little left to fight for domestically, their full focus is now on Europe.

Team News

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Saka

Bukayo Saka is fit after a precautionary substitution, while Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are available. However, injuries rule out Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino.

For Atletico, Alvarez is expected to start despite an injury scare in the first leg. He recently set a record by becoming the fastest Argentine to reach 25 Champions League goals, surpassing Lionel Messi.

Key Stats

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ESP: Atletico de Madrid - Arsenal FC. UEFA Champions League. Semi-Finals, first leg. The referee signals a penalty against Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Champions League match, Semi-Finals | IMAGO

Total meetings: 5

Arsenal wins: 1

Atletico wins: 1

Draws: 3

READ MORE: FIFA to increase World Cup prize money and fees for all 48 teams

Possible Line-ups

We can win the Champions League - Arsenal defender William Saliba

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann

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Prediction

Arsenal’s home advantage, form, and attacking depth give them the edge. Atletico’s experience makes them dangerous, but the Gunners look ready to end their long wait for a Champions League final.