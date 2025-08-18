12 Most Expensive Wedding Dresses In the World and Celebrities Who Wore Them

Wedding dresses symbolise romance, elegance, and personal style, but for some brides, they also serve as statements of wealth and influence. Across royal families, Hollywood celebrities, and heiresses, certain gowns have stood out not only for their beauty but also for their extraordinary price tags.

These creations combine the finest fabrics, rare embellishments, and the artistry of the world’s most prestigious designers. Here are twelve of the most expensive wedding dresses ever worn — and the remarkable women behind them.

1. Angelababy – Dior, Estimated $31 Million (£24 Million)

Chinese actress and model Angelababy wore what many believe to be the most expensive wedding dress in history. At her 2015 wedding in Shanghai, she appeared in a bespoke Christian Dior creation that reportedly took five months to complete.

Angelababy's Wedding Dress

The dress featured seven layers of tulle, 100 hand-cut lace roses, and a ten-foot train, making it a true couture masterpiece. While its estimated $31 million valuation is partly symbolic, it reflects the extraordinary craftsmanship and exclusivity of the gown.

2. Queen Letizia of Spain – Manuel Pertegaz, $8 Million (£6 Million)

When journalist Letizia Ortiz married Spain’s then-Crown Prince Felipe in 2004, she stunned guests in a gown designed by Manuel Pertegaz, one of Spain’s most respected couturiers.

Queen Letizia

The gown was made of fine silk and heavily embroidered with gold thread in motifs that paid homage to Spanish royal heritage. It also featured a dramatic four-metre train. Guinness World Records recognises it as one of the most expensive royal wedding dresses, valued at $8 million.

3. Serena Williams – Alexander McQueen, $3.5 Million (£2.6 Million)

Tennis icon Serena Williams wed Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans in 2017, choosing a show-stopping gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Serena Williams and husband

The voluminous ball gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a billowing cape that elevated its drama. Valued at $3.5 million, the dress blended athletic power with bridal elegance, ensuring Serena’s wedding look was as commanding as her presence on the tennis court.

4. Priyanka Chopra – Ralph Lauren, $2 Million (£1.5 Million)

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra made history when she wed Nick Jonas in 2018 wearing a bespoke Ralph Lauren gown. This marked one of the rare occasions when the designer created a wedding dress for someone outside his family.

Priyanka Chopra

The gown was embroidered with Swarovski crystals and personal details stitched into the fabric, including the names of loved ones and significant phrases. With a 75-foot veil trailing behind her, the $2 million dress was both extravagant and deeply personal.

5. Victoria Swarovski – Michael Cinco, $1 Million (£770,000)

As heiress to the Swarovski crystal fortune, Victoria Swarovski ensured her gown sparkled like no other. For her 2017 wedding, she wore a Michael Cinco creation encrusted with 500,000 Swarovski crystals.

Victoria Swarovski and Husband

Weighing around 100 pounds and paired with a 26-foot veil, the $1 million gown shimmered under the lights, perfectly reflecting her family’s legacy in luxury craftsmanship.

6. Kim Kardashian – Givenchy, $500,000 (£385,000)

When Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in Florence in 2014, she wore a custom Givenchy dress designed by Riccardo Tisci. The gown featured lace details, long sleeves, and a sleek mermaid silhouette, striking the perfect balance between modern glamour and classic elegance.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Reportedly worth $500,000, the dress remains one of the most iconic celebrity bridal looks, remembered as much for the design as for the lavish Italian setting.

7. Meghan Markle – Givenchy and Stella McCartney, $422,000 (£325,000)

For her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle chose two gowns. The first, a minimalist boat-neck Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, was lauded for its clean lines and subtle elegance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Later in the day, she changed into a sleek Stella McCartney halter-neck dress for the reception. Together, the looks cost around $422,000. Meghan’s choice marked a departure from ornate royal traditions, favouring understated sophistication instead.

8. Chiara Ferragni – Dior, $420,000 (£323,000)

Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni wed rapper Fedez in 2018 in two Dior haute couture gowns. The first featured a classic lace bodice with a full skirt, while the second was uniquely embroidered with lyrics from her husband’s songs, blending romance with personal storytelling.

Chiara Ferragni and husband

With a combined value of $420,000, her dresses demonstrated how modern brides increasingly use couture to reflect individuality.

9. Amal Clooney – Oscar de la Renta, $380,000 (£292,000)

International human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin (now Amal Clooney) chose a timeless Oscar de la Renta gown for her 2014 Venetian wedding to George Clooney.

Amal Clooney and Husband

The off-the-shoulder lace design, valued at $380,000, was one of the last wedding dresses de la Renta personally oversaw before his passing. Its understated yet elegant design perfectly matched Amal’s refined sense of style.

10. Sofia Richie – Chanel, $380,000 (£292,000)

Model Sofia Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, married music executive Elliot Grainge in 2023 wearing a bespoke Chanel gown.

Sofia Richie In Her Wedding Dress

The high-neck, beaded dress with an open-back design was valued at approximately $380,000. Its simplicity, combined with exquisite couture detailing, made it one of the standout bridal looks of recent years.

11. Princess Eugenie – Peter Pilotto, $260,000 (£200,000)

For her 2018 marriage to Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos. Costing around $260,000, it featured a wide neckline, fitted bodice, and flowing train.

Princess Eugenie

Most significantly, the gown was designed with a low back to reveal Eugenie’s scoliosis surgery scar — turning the dress into a symbol of strength and body confidence as well as royal style.

12. Princess Diana – Emanuel, £115,000 (1981 Value)

No list of iconic wedding gowns is complete without Princess Diana’s dress. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel for her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, the silk taffeta gown featured antique lace, 10,000 pearls, puffed sleeves, and a record-breaking 25-foot train.

Princess Diana

Valued at £115,000 at the time, the dress was relatively modest compared with today’s celebrity gowns, but its influence on bridal fashion was immeasurable, cementing its place in history.

