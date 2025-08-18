Empress Gifty beats Blacko and others to win Artiste of the Year at the 2025 GMA USA

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has been crowned the overall winner at the 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA, clinching the prestigious Artiste of the Year title.
The glamorous event was held on 16 August 2025 at ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, New Jersey, celebrating Ghanaian musical excellence both in the United States and back home in Ghana.
READ MORE: DJ Azonto’s team accuses Davido and Asake of copying his trademark style
The night saw several US-based Ghanaian artistes, including Jay Hover, C-Ben, Kay Rockz, and many others, walk away with honours. Special tributes were also paid to late Highlife legends Dada KD and Daddy Lumba, while Gyedu-Blay Ambolley was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The ceremony featured electrifying performances from Empress Gifty herself, alongside comedian OB Amponsah, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, and Kofi Kinaata.
READ MORE: Stonebwoy links up with Rick Ross, fans buzz over possible collaboration
The highlight of the evening came with the announcement of the Artiste of the Year category, which was fiercely contested by some of Ghana’s biggest stars, including King Promise, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Fameye, KiDi, and King Paluta. Despite the tough competition, the award ultimately went to Empress Gifty.
Overcome with emotion, the gospel star mounted the stage with her husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, to receive the award. She broke down in tears as she dedicated the honour to her late mother and expressed heartfelt gratitude.
READ MORE: 'What a nincompoop' - Stonebwoy slams Shatta Wale on social media amid renewed clash
She said, her voice trembling with emotion
READ MORE: Fraud Cases: Ghanaian celebrities who have been extradited to the US
I want to thank God, the media, and Kuami Eugene for supporting me with my hit song Watch Me,
Her triumph was met with widespread celebration, as fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages, hailing her as a deserving winner.