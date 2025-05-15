Tottenham star Son runs to police after being blackmailed with fake pregnancy

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has reportedly gone to the police in South Korea after a man and a woman allegedly tried to blackmail him.

According to local media, the woman claimed she was pregnant with Son’s child and, along with the man, demanded a large sum of money to stay quiet.

Police in Seoul confirmed they have arrested a woman in her 20s on suspicion of extortion, while a man has also been taken into custody for attempted extortion.

The two are said to have approached Son asking for several hundred million Korean won, reports the Sun. The 32-year-old footballer, who has never been married and has no children, contacted police to file a formal complaint last week.

READ ALSO: Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid after tensions with Mbappe and Bellingham

Son’s legal representatives say the woman told him she became pregnant in June last year. Authorities are now investigating the claims and the circumstances surrounding the alleged blackmail attempt.

Son on settling down

Though Son is a global football star, he has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight. He has previously been linked to Korean pop singers Bang Min-ah and Yoo So-young, but has openly said he doesn’t plan to settle down until he retires from playing professionally.

Back in 2019, he shared his reasons for staying single during his career, saying:

My father says this, and I agree, as well. When you marry, the number one will be family, wife and kids, and then football. I want to make sure that while I play at the top level, football can be number one. You don’t know how long you can play at the top level. When you retire, or when you are 33 or 34, you can still have a long life with your family.