Oguaa Traditional Council fines radio host GH¢30K, 3 sheep for disrespectful remarks

The Oguaa Traditional Council has levied a fine of GH¢30,000, three male white sheep, and a carton of schnapps on Ato Trustworthy, a presenter with Elmina-based Ahomka FM, for making derogatory statements against the Council.

In addition to the fine, Mr Trustworthy is required to carry a sheep around his neck from the Oguaa Akoto monument near London Bridge through Kingsway to the Oguaamanhen’s house (Efiekesem) and finally to Emintsimadze Palace, where traditional rites will be performed to appease the gods per the Ghana News Agency.

He must also issue a formal apology within 14 days to the Council and the people of Cape Coast for tarnishing the reputation of Oguaamanhen Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Traditional Council, and the Oguaa community.

The Council initially rejected his apology but later reconsidered following persistent appeals by a delegation led by Rev. Father Joojo Gyepi-Garbrah of Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Cape Coast.

Nana Benya, the linguist, announced the decision after a 45-minute deliberation.

The controversy stems from a viral TikTok video in which Mr Trustworthy made disparaging remarks about the Oguaamanhen and Nana Kwodwo Condua VI, Omanhen of the Edina Traditional Area, following a protocol dispute at the PANAFEST 2025 opening ceremony.

Reports indicate that Nana Condua arrived after Osabarimba Kwesi Atta—contrary to custom, which dictates that the host Omanhen should be the last to arrive—and refused to disembark from his palanquin when asked, leading to his departure from the event.

In his video, Mr Trustworthy referred to both chiefs as “two small boys”, a comment widely condemned as disrespectful.

This is not his first offence; he had previously been cautioned for similar remarks.

The Council stressed its commitment to curbing such behaviour, urging media practitioners to exercise responsibility and respect when addressing traditional authorities.

Let all journalists be guided by integrity, accuracy, and respect in their reporting to preserve the dignity of our traditions and communities.

Mr Trustworthy, appearing remorseful, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make amends and pledged to comply with the directives.

Though not present during deliberations, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II emphasised the importance of cultural respect, particularly from influential media figures.

My palace is a place of peace and reconciliation. We welcome Ato Trustworthy’s remorse, but tradition must be followed for peace to prevail.

Earlier, Nana Kwame Edu VI, Tufohen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, described the PANAFEST protocol breach as “regrettable and avoidable,” reiterating that the festival is a sacred observance of ancestral heritage and unity.

He clarified that Akan and coastal customs require the host Omanhen to arrive last at major durbars, symbolising his leadership role.

The Council’s decision serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of disregarding traditional norms and the expectation of decorum in public discourse.