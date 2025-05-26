6 wardrobe basics that will save you on lazy days

On days when motivation is lacking but you still want to appear effortlessly put-together, having a collection of wardrobe essentials can make all the difference. These timeless pieces not only simplify decision-making but also strike a perfect balance between comfort and style.

Whether you're running errands, heading to a casual meeting, or lounging with friends, these staples are the sartorial safety net that always delivers.

Here are six wardrobe basics that will save you on lazy days:

1. Classic White T-Shirt

The humble white T-shirt is a non-negotiable in every wardrobe. Its simplicity is what makes it so versatile — dress it down with joggers or elevate it with a tailored blazer and bold accessories. Look for high-quality cotton or a cotton-elastane blend that retains its shape and resists wrinkling, especially on those days when ironing feels like too much. A boxy fit gives a modern edge, while a slim cut can be tucked easily into high-waisted trousers or skirts for a sleeker silhouette.

Style Tip: Roll up the sleeves and pair with gold hoops and jeans for a clean, curated look with zero effort.

ALSO READ: 5 Ghanaian fashion designers making waves in the fashion industry

2. Well-Fitting Denim Jeans

No wardrobe is complete without that perfect pair of jeans. Whether you prefer high-rise mom jeans, classic straight-leg cuts or a relaxed boyfriend fit, denim is universally flattering and endlessly adaptable. On lazy days, the right jeans act as an instant outfit foundation — no need to overthink it.

Dark-wash denim, in particular, is a lazy-day hero. It hides stains, offers a more refined appearance, and can easily be styled with a shirt or T-shirt depending on your mood.

Style Tip: Throw on a black turtleneck and loafers with your jeans for a Parisian-inspired minimal outfit.

3. Oversized Cardigan

Soft, slouchy, and effortlessly chic, an oversized cardigan is the ultimate layering piece. It adds warmth and texture to even the most basic outfit, whether you’re wearing it over a camisole and joggers or a bodycon dress. Neutral colours like beige, grey, or oatmeal offer the most styling flexibility, but don’t be afraid to experiment with pastel shades for a touch of softness.

This piece is especially useful for transitional weather and spontaneous video calls where you need to appear put-together in seconds.

Style Tip: Belt it at the waist to define your silhouette or wear it open over a monochrome base for a relaxed but cohesive outfit.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons every lady should own seamless underwear

4. Little Black Dress (LBD)

The iconic LBD is a sartorial blank canvas. Depending on how you accessorise, it can look professional, romantic, edgy or casual. For lazy days, choose a jersey or cotton blend version — soft and breathable, yet polished enough to make you look like you tried.

Whether it’s a T-shirt dress, slip dress or something more structured, the key is ease. A black dress can hide a multitude of sins and still leave you feeling confident.

Style Tip: Pair with trainers and a denim jacket for a low-effort daytime look, or throw on a red lip and boots for a surprise evening plan.

5. Comfortable Joggers

Gone are the days when joggers were limited to lazy Sundays. Today’s joggers are cut smarter and styled intentionally — making them acceptable even in settings outside the house. Soft cotton or jersey blends with a tapered leg create a flattering silhouette while maintaining maximum comfort.

Opt for neutral shades like black, grey, or olive, and pair with a white tee or a cropped jumper. For a slightly elevated look, a matching co-ord set always looks deliberate and fashion-forward.

ALSO READ: 8 health complications you can get from worrying too much

Style Tip: Add a pair of clean white trainers and a crossbody bag to give the look structure.

6. Crossbody Bag

Practicality meets style in a crossbody bag. On lazy days, it eliminates the need for rummaging through bulky totes while keeping your essentials within reach. The hands-free aspect is perfect for commuting, errands, or when you're juggling a coffee and your phone.

Choose a compact, minimalist style in a neutral colour like tan, black or burgundy. Look for adjustable straps and internal compartments for extra functionality.

Style Tip: Let your crossbody bag add a pop of colour or texture — think mock croc leather, suede, or metallics — to uplift a simple outfit.