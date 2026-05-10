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27th TGMA: Strongman wins ''Best Rap Performance of the Year'

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 00:20 - 10 May 2026
Rapper Strongman
Rapper Strongman
Strongman wins the Best Rap Performance of the Year award at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, beating Sarkodie, Medikal, Strongman and other nominees.
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  • Strongman won the Best Rap Performance of the Year award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

  • He beat competition from top rappers including Joe Kay, Ko-Jo Cue, Sarkodie,Strongman,Lyrical Joe and Medikal

  • The glamorous awards ceremony is taking place at the Grand Arena under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

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Strongman has won the 'Best Rap Performance of the Year' award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA].

The awards is currently happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center today, Saturday, May 9, 2026.

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This year’s nominees included; Joe Kay, Ko-Jo Cue, Sarkodie,Strongman,Lyrical Joe and Medikal

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In March 2026, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 27th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

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The Artiste of the Year category remains one of the most fiercely contested, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton.

Top performers billed for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and Diana Hamilton.

This year’s ceremony is being held under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

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