Black Sherif opens up about why he portrayed Michael Jackson in his “PopStar” music video

Black Sherif opens up about why he portrayed Michael Jackson in his “PopStar” music video

27th TGMA: Black Sherif wins his first 'Songwriter of the Year' award

Black Sherif wins the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards after beating top nominees including Black Sherif and Stonebwoy.

Black Sherif won the Songwriter of the Year award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He beat competition from artistes including Stonebwoy, Akwaboah, and Ko-Jo Cue.

The star-studded awards ceremony is being held at the Grand Arena under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Sherif has won the Songwriter of the Year award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference Centre today, Saturday, 9 May 2026.

This year’s nominees in the category included Kofi Kinaata, Cofi Boham,Akwaboah, Stonebwoy and Ko-Jo Cue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in March 2026, the Ghana Music Awards Academy Board unveiled nominees for the 27th TGMA across several categories, including Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artiste.

The Artiste of the Year category remains one of the night’s biggest talking points, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton.

Top performers for the evening include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and Diana Hamilton.