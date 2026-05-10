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27th TGMA: Stonebwoy wins his 10th ‘Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ award

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 02:01 - 10 May 2026
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy wins the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste award at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards after beating Samini and Ras Kuuku.
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  • Stonebwoy won the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

  • He beat competition from veteran reggae and dancehall artistes Samini and Ras Kuuku.

  • The awards ceremony is taking place at the Grand Arena under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

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Stonebwoy won the 'Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste' award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA].

The awards is currently happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center today, Saturday, May 9, 2026.

This year’s nominees included; Samini , Ras Kuuku.

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In March 2026, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 27th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

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Leading the performance roster are some of the industry’s most prominent acts. Performers confirmed for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. Also billed are Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and gospel artist Diana Hamilton.

This year’s theme is: “A Touch of Glitter”

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