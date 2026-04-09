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Sachet water producers agree to maintain old prices after meeting with Trade Minister

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 07:11 - 09 April 2026
Sachet water producers agree to maintain old prices after meeting with Trade Minister
Sachet water producers suspend planned price hike after meeting with Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, keeping prices stable amid rising production costs.
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Sachet water producers in Ghana have agreed to maintain current prices following a meeting with the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

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The decision comes after the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) announced plans to raise prices from April 6, 2026, citing rising polymer costs and global supply shortages linked to the conflict in Iran.

At the time, NASPAWAP had set new prices at GH¢8 per bag of 500ml x 30 sachets for ex-factory, GH¢10 for ex-truck, and a maximum retail price of GH¢15 per bag. The proposed adjustment was expected to impact small-scale retailers and daily consumers most.

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Following the announcement, the Ministry convened industry stakeholders to discuss the situation and explore options to mitigate the impact on consumers.

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Speaking at a press briefing after the meeting, Minister Ofosu-Adjare confirmed that the planned increase had been suspended, citing improved economic conditions.

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

“In any economy, there are gains and there are losses. Since we have enjoyed the gains for about 14 months, I am happy that they will cushion us for the next two months. We are hoping that things will come back to normal,” she said.

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Representatives from both the Plastic Manufacturers Association and NASPAWAP pledged to cooperate with the Ministry to maintain affordability while monitoring production expenses. The Minister emphasised that government intervention is part of broader efforts to stabilise essential commodities and protect consumers from sudden price shocks.

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The agreement provides relief to households across the country, ensuring that sachet water, a daily necessity for millions of Ghanaians, remains accessible amid rising operational costs.

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