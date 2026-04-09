Watch video as woman rescued from drain near Jubilee House after night chase

Watch video as woman rescued from drain near Jubilee House after night chase

Woman rescued from drain near Jubilee House explains why she was hiding by the presidency (video)

A woman believed to be in her late twenties was rescued from a drainage channel near the traffic intersection between Jubilee House and Afrikiko Leisure Centre by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

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According to reports, the rescue operation was initiated after a distress call was received by the Jubilee House Information Control Department at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Fire Service officers responded promptly and successfully retrieved the woman from the drain, as captured in a widely circulated video.

Speaking after the rescue, the visibly distressed woman alleged that she had been pursued by unidentified men the previous night, forcing her to seek refuge inside the drainage system.

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“I was being chased at night, so I entered the gutter to hide,” she said.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged pursuit remain unclear.

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A military officer, believed to be part of the security detail at Jubilee House, questioned how she gained access to the covered drainage.

In response, the woman directed security personnel to an opening across the road, indicating it as the point through which she entered.

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Observations at the scene reportedly revealed markings consistent with her account.

The woman has since been taken into the care of the military and is receiving medical attention, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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