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CAF President Motsepe lands in Senegal to address AFCON 2025 title dispute

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:50 - 08 April 2026
CAF President Patrice Motsepe
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CAF President Patrice Motsepe has arrived in Senegal to hold high-level meetings with government and football officials following the recent controversy surrounding the country’s loss of the AFCON 2025 title.

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During his working visit, Motsepe is scheduled to meet with Senegalese Head of State Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Fédération Sénégalaise de Football President Abdoulaye Fall.

MUST READ: Uganda announces visa-free entry for AFCON 2027 fans

The discussions aim to address tensions, respond to concerns of bias, and work toward repairing relations between CAF and Senegalese football following the controversial ruling.

On March 17, CAF awarded a 3-0 victory to Morocco after its appeal jury reviewed the AFCON 2025 final. The decision overturned an earlier result in which Senegal had defeated Morocco 1-0 on the field.

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The appeal, filed by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, was declared admissible, with CAF citing procedural grounds.

The governing body noted that Morocco’s right to be heard had not been respected during the initial disciplinary jury proceedings.

READ ALSO: Top 5 FIFA-ranked countries that failed to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Following the ruling, Senegal has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging the decision and seeking to restore its AFCON 2025 title.

The visit by Motsepe represents CAF’s attempt to restore confidence among its member associations and demonstrates the governing body’s commitment to resolving disputes and safeguarding the integrity of African football.

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