Top 5 FIFA-ranked countries that failed to qualify for 2026 World Cup

The beautiful game returns to the global stage bigger, bolder, and more historic than ever. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the most inclusive and widely watched edition in history, featuring 48 nations across North America.

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Following a gruelling qualification campaign spanning 899 matches over 937 days, the final lineup is now complete. Yet, despite the expanded format, several top-ranked football nations have shockingly missed out — extending droughts, breaking traditions, and reshaping the global football map.

Here’s a closer look at the top 5 highest-ranked countries absent from the 2026 World Cup, including how many times they’ve appeared on football’s biggest stage:

1. Italy (FIFA Ranking: 12th) – 18 Appearances

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Italy misses out on World Cup for third time after shock Bosnia-Herzegovina defeat | Getty Images

The Italy national football team is one of the most decorated teams in World Cup history, with four titles to their name. However, their recent decline has been dramatic.

Italy has now failed to qualify for three consecutive World Cups (2018, 2022, 2026) — a stunning fall for a nation that once dominated global football. Their latest heartbreak came in a playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, where they lost 4-1 on penalties.

2. Denmark (FIFA Ranking: 20th) – 6 Appearances

Hojlund fires Denmark to victory over Ronaldo's Portugal in Nations League

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The Denmark national football team has been a consistent European contender, known for their tactical discipline and team cohesion.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2026 teams confirmed as Iraq clinch last qualification spot

Denmark has featured in the World Cup six times, with their best performance coming in 1998 when they reached the quarter-finals. However, their hopes of returning to the global stage ended in a penalty shootout loss to the Czech Republic, marking their first absence since 2014.

3. Nigeria (FIFA Ranking: 26th) – 6 Appearances

Super Eagles of Nigeria | Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

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The Nigeria national football team have long been one of Africa’s most prominent football nations, making six World Cup appearances since their debut in 1994.

The Super Eagles have now missed back-to-back tournaments (2022 and 2026) for the first time in their history. Their campaign ended in disappointment after a penalty shootout loss to DR Congo in the African playoffs, with a subsequent FIFA appeal failing to overturn the result.

4. Ukraine (FIFA Ranking: 32nd) – 1 Appearance

Ukraine's Roman Zozulya (L) vies with Wales' Chris Gunter during the international friendly football match between Ukraine and Wales at the Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev on March 28, 2016

The Ukraine national football team has only appeared at the World Cup once (2006), where they impressively reached the quarter-finals.

Hoping to end a 20-year absence, Ukraine fell short once again after a 3-1 defeat to Sweden in the playoffs. Their campaign was made even more challenging as they were forced to play home matches far from Kyiv due to ongoing conflict.

5. Poland (FIFA Ranking: 35th) – 9 Appearances

Poland's Karol Swiderski celebrates scoring with Kamil Glik and Robert Lewandowski (right) Photograph: Rebecca Naden/Reuters

The Poland national football team boasts a rich World Cup history, having qualified nine times and finishing third on two occasions (1974 and 1982).

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Despite their pedigree, Poland narrowly missed out on a place in 2026 after a dramatic 3-2 playoff defeat to Sweden. Their inability to capitalise on key moments proved costly in a tightly contested qualification path.

READ THIS: DR Congo seal historic World Cup return after 52 years

Notable Mention: Russia – 11 Appearances (as USSR & Russia)

The Russia national football team remains absent due to a ban from international competitions. Including their history as the Soviet Union, they have made 11 World Cup appearances.

This marks their second consecutive absence, having also missed the 2022 edition. Their last appearance came in 2018, where they reached the quarter-finals on home soil.

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