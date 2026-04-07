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C.K Akonnor rules himself out to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach for 2026 World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:49 - 07 April 2026
Andre Ayew and CK Akonnor
Andre Ayew and CK Akonnor
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Former Black Stars player and coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has ruled himself out of contention to replace Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Addo was dismissed from his role less than two months before the Mundial. The decision followed Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Germany in Stuttgart, marking the team’s fourth consecutive loss in preparatory matches, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria.

In the aftermath of his sacking, several names emerged as potential successors to the 50-year-old, who was in his second stint in charge of the national team.

MUST READ: Nyaho-Tamakloe tells GFA to hire top-class coach for Black Stars ahead of 2026 World Cup

Addo had previously led Ghana to qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also secured a place at this year’s global showpiece.

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However, Akonnor, who is currently managing Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia, has made it clear that he is not interested in a return to the Black Stars at this time.

READ ALSO: Gov't backs GFA to appoint top-class coach for Black Stars ahead of World Cup

“I am with Gor Mahia. I’m very happy. I’m doing well,” he told the media after his side’s FKF Premier League fixture against Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

“We are fighting for the title, and that is where my focus is, and so nothing comes before that. I was once the coach of the national team. If there’s a link, it’s not anything negative.

READ MORE: World Cup 2026 teams confirmed as Iraq clinch last qualification spot

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“It’s not anything bad. It’s good. I’m a Ghanaian. I love my country. I love the national team. I will support them in the World Cup. And that will be it. But for now, my focus is on Gor Mahia.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is expected to finalise the appointment of a new head coach in the coming days as Ghana prepares for upcoming friendlies against Mexico and Wales before opening their World Cup campaign against Panama, England, and Croatia.

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