Nyaho-Tamakloe tells GFA to hire top-class coach for Black Stars ahead of 2026 World Cup

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged the government to act swiftly in appointing a high-calibre coach capable of reviving the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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On March 15, 2024, the Ghana Football Association reappointed Otto Addo as head coach, entrusting him with the task of rebuilding the team following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

His return, endorsed by a technical search committee, came with strong expectations of stability, a defined tactical approach, and improved results.

Addo’s first stint saw him guide Ghana past Nigeria to secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, his second tenure ended on March 31, 2026, when the GFA parted ways with him despite the team qualifying for the 2026 tournament.

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His departure followed a string of inconsistent performances, tactical concerns, and declining confidence in his leadership.

It came in the aftermath of Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Germany in Stuttgart, which followed a heavy 5-1 loss to Austria in Vienna, further intensifying concerns over the team’s readiness.

With the World Cup approaching, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed that the next appointment must prioritise competence, experience, and the ability to deliver immediate impact.

“If the government has the money, they should pay well and go for a top-class coach,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe told Graphic Sports, underlining the reality that elite expertise comes at a premium.

“Some coaches have the ability to turn teams around quickly," he added.

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He also warned against reappointing former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah, suggesting that past challenges should rule out any return and that Appiah himself should decline such an offer.

Names such as Joachim Low and Pitso Mosimane have already emerged as potential candidates for the role.